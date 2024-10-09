At 75 years old, Daryl Braithwaite would be forgiven if he decided it was time for him to unplug his microphone and call time on his five-decade long career – but the Aussie great isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In an exclusive chat with Woman’s Day, Daryl dishes all about his latest single ‘It’s You‘, and what keeps him coming back for more.

Daryl Braithwaite recently released a new song. (Credit; Sony Music)

“Even after having been in [the industry] for 50 odd years, it’s still exciting,” the 75-year-old tells Woman’s Day of ‘It’s You‘.

Following the song’s release on 4 October 2024, Daryl will be hitting the road to play multiple shows across Australia. In addition to his own solo shows, he’ll also be joining Tina Arena, Richard Marx, Kate Cebrano, and a slew of other music greats for some gigs too.

Speaking on the upcoming shows, Daryl says, “I’ve known [Tina Arena] for a few years and she’s a great singer and she did really well at the AFL Grand Final with Katy Perry. And I’m excited to play with Richard Marx because he’s really good at what he does.

“But just to get to play to those big crowds again, it’s a great feeling.”

He’ll be joining Tina Arena for some shows in late 2024. (Credit: Getty)

With a career that has spanned almost five decades, Daryl Braithwaite has experienced some incredible moments.

From multi-platinum releases to countless sold-out tours and an ARIA Hall of Fame induction, it’s safe to say the singer has seen it all.

“There’s been many [highlights],” he says, “Even in the Sherbet times, when ‘Howzat’ came out in 1976, then ‘As The Days Go By‘ came out in ‘87.

“The Horses achieving number one in 91 or 92 [was a highlight], and then playing with Harry Styles at the Sydney Stadium.”

The electric feeling of performing live remains unmatched for Daryl, which is what keeps him coming back for more.

His career has spanned nearly 50 years. (Credit: Getty)

As for his 1990 hit ‘The Horses‘, Daryl doesn’t know exactly what it is that has contributed to its recent resurgence, but it’s certainly become an unofficial Australian national anthem.

“[The Horses] is just a song that I think attracts people, either lyrically or musically, and they probably interpret it differently as well,” he says.

“I don’t get sick of playing it – it’s one of the songs in the set that I love playing most,” he adds, “It’s so strong.”

The 75-year-old has no plans to slow down anytime soon, and is keen to hit the road once more!

Daryl Braithwaite’s new single ‘It’s You’ is available everywhere now, listen here. To find out if Daryl is playing a live show near you, head to darylbraithwaite.com.au for more info!