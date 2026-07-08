‘Terrifying prospect’ laid bare as ‘gutted’ Harry faces $96 million nightmare

Prince Harry called the verdict “an obvious whitewash”. The Daily Mail called it “an overwhelming vindication of our journalism”. But one thing was clear after the Duke of Sussex’s $AU96 million phone hacking case was dismissed in full by a judge on July 7: the loss couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Advertisement

News of the bombshell judgement came just moments before Harry – newly arrived in the UK amid an escalating drama over security and accommodation – took to the stage to deliver a six-minute address at an Invictus Games event in London.

One outlet reported he appeared “visibly shaken” as he spoke, having just learned of the enormity of his legal defeat.

GB News reported the Duke “could be seen swallowing hard”, with his gaze moving “nervously around the room” during his afternoon engagement.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that Harry is only too aware of the potential fallout of the ruling – as he prepares to undertake a series of solo events in the UK amid continued friction with his family.

Advertisement

There were reports Prince Harry appeared “visibly shaken” as he attended an event shortly after the judgement was handed down. (Credit: Getty)

“Harry is absolutely gutted over this ruling, he has personally put so much time and energy into this case, it’s been going on for four years and the entire time he’s been so sure that the courts would side with him, he was not prepared to lose,” an insider says.

“He says it feels like an egregious miscarriage of justice and he’s struggling to accept that it’s really gone this way.”

Adding to the Prince’s woes comes confirmation that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday will look to recover the costs it incurred “while defending… against this egregious litigation”.

Advertisement

While it’s unclear whether Harry and the other claimants involved in bringing the action before the court would be responsible for paying costs, it’s reported that another hearing will take place in July to hear arguments pertaining to any points under dispute.

Sources claim whatever lies ahead, Harry can’t help but worry that he “may be on the hook for millions of pounds”.

“It’s mind boggling to him that this is happening, he still can’t wrap his head around the injustice of it all,” the insider goes on. “Everyone knew how he poured his absolute heart and soul into this case, it was all consuming and something he felt so passionately about.

“Yes, he knew the stakes but it was a risk worth taking from his perspective, so the fact it’s all blown up in his face and gone totally against him is soul crushing and devastating on every level imaginable.”

Advertisement

Prince Harry had arrived in the UK solo, leaving wife Meghan in Europe, due to security concerns. (Credit; Getty)

The insider claims the financial toll that the verdict could have on Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is “beyond anything” the Duke was prepared for when he launched the case.

“If he’s forced to cough up, it’s hard to imagine it won’t wipe him and Meghan out — or at least put them in a dire position that they’ll be struggling to deal with for years – which is obviously a terrifying prospect beyond belief,” the insider adds.

“If that happens, the only person that will reasonably be able to save him is the King.”

Advertisement

However, after all the drama that has surrounded Harry’s UK visit – including Harry’s public claim that an offer of royal lodging was “withdrawn at the last moment” – Charles’ patience is said to have worn thin.

King Charles’ patience with Prince Harry is said to have worn thin. (Credit: Getty)

“Everything that has happened the last couple of weeks is being seen by most people around Charles as more proof that Harry thinks the world revolves around him and his wife,” a source previously told Woman’s Day.

“The King has been incredibly understanding, but Harry is pushing his luck and taking his father’s patience for granted.”

Advertisement

However, an insider says the Duke’s latest predicament may mean he is forced, in time, to soften his stance.

“Harry is not the type of person that will find it easy to ask his father for a bail out, he’s got so much pride,” the source explains.

“But ultimately, he may have no other choice which will mean he’s got to seriously tone down his attitude when it comes to the way he treats his father and the rest of the family.

“If this doesn’t humble him, nothing will.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.