‘Whole lotta love’: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda Chopping debuts new romance

It looks like controversial Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Miranda Chopping has found love – just not on the farm!

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The reality star has gone public with a new man, sharing some snaps on Instagram of herself planting a kiss on the cheek of Josh Brown – a car racer and content creator with nearly 75,000 followers on the platform.

(Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Miranda, having recently gotten access to her personal social media account back, posted the photo of her having a premiere party to celebrate the new Farmer Wants A Wife season, captioning it: “premiere party celebrated with a whole lotta love (at my real farm)” – and making sure to tag her new beau in the process.

Josh was equally smitten in the comments, writing: “How did I get so lucky 🫶🏼”

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The pair are believed to have been linked since at least May this year – and it’s safe to say Miranda has well and truly moved on from her time on the show.

When speaking to Woman’s Day recently, she didn’t hold back about her exit at the hands of Farmer Zac. “Absolutely I think he made a mistake. I’ve said that the whole time,” she said. “It’s his loss. But at the end of the day, he made that decision, so he has to live with it.”

Miranda said she was blindsided by the way things ended. “I was really disappointed when we had the one-on-one conversation. I tried to explain and share my side of the story and he kind of threw that in my face by sending me home anyway.”

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She also revealed there was no chance of a reconciliation with Zac. “Honestly, no, I wouldn’t give him another chance,” she told us. “He did pick another girl over me and chose to listen to the high school drama – and that showed me the sort of person he is. I don’t give people second chances.”

(Credit: Seven)

Previously tight-lipped about her love life when we spoke, Miranda had hinted things might become clearer in time. “I think that’ll come out eventually. Nothing I can really speak of at the moment,” she said – before revealing a European summer was on the cards. “I’m having a break from the farmers!,” she laughed.

Based on her latest Instagram post, that break appears to have worked out just fine.

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