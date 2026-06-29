Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Farmer Wants A Wife

EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan reveals what happened on the farm that left her ‘shocked’

Logan has revealed the one scene she hopes the show hasn't cut, and it involves actual farm work!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Tahlia Pritchard
farmer wants a wife logan jason

The drama on Farmer Jason’s farm is heating up on screen, but according to Logan, viewers are missing a massive chunk of reality.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the mum-of-two lifted the lid on what really goes down when the Farmer Wants A Wife cameras stop rolling, including the truth about Jason’s “awkward” edit.

While social media commentators have branded Farmer Jason as hard to read, Logan defends her farmer, revealing his silence is merely a product of the intense TV environment.

“It’s funny because I’ve seen a few comments and it says that he’s boring and he doesn’t talk much, but he actually is quite funny and he does talk a lot,” Logan reveals. “I think he did get awkward and he didn’t want to get in trouble and say the wrong things because he did have three girls there.”

In fact, away from the production crew, Logan says their connection felt completely natural. “Off camera especially, we had a better conversation… we spoke about a lot of stuff.”

Advertisement

Another aspect of the show this year that has left the fans confused is the lack of, well, farm work happening. While we’ve been served a lot of drama with group dynamics, intruders, and country balls, there hasn’t been a lot shown when it comes to the ladies adjusting to farm life.

Logan said there’s one scene she hopes the show hasn’t cut, and it’s Farmer Jason showing his ladies his day-to-day on the dairy farm.

“We do definitely go to the dairy, so that should be coming up soon, I hope,” she teases. “I hope they didn’t cut that because that is going to be hilarious.”

Logan has shared that Farmer Jason’s ladies did get their hands dirty at the farm. (Credit: Seven)
Advertisement

Realising the amount of work that goes into Jason’s job, Logan said she left feeling relieved he wasn’t in need of a farmhand, although she’d be happy to help out.

“It was insane. So much harder than I thought. I was shocked! I don’t know what I was expected, I thought it’d be one cow, not one hundred million,” she laughs.

But fortunately, Jason made it clear he wasn’t just looking for free labour. “He definitely didn’t want a farmhand. He stated that a few times, so I was very glad about that!” Logan says.

As for how her love story ends? Logan is keeping her cards close to her chest but promises fans a satisfying conclusion.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be really exciting and I think he will open up more.”

Profile picture of Tahlia Pritchard
Tahlia Pritchard

Tahlia Pritchard is the Digital Editor for Woman’s Day, bringing a passion for celebrity news, reality TV, and all things lifestyle and pop culture. With more than 10 years’ experience as a reporter and editor across sites including BuzzFeed, Punkee, Junkee Media, AWOL, Mamamia, Yahoo Lifestyle, Chattr, and more, Tahlia specialises in breaking entertainment stories, exclusive interviews and creating engaging content for Aussie women. She's also an experienced podcast and vodcast host, hosting Channel 10's first-ever Bachelor podcast Cocktails and Roses, as well as Yahoo Lifestyle's MAFS-related vodcast Behind The Edit, and independent podcast Confessions Of A Reality Star. She has a particular love for covering Australian TV shows and finding the relatable, human angle in every story. Just don’t ask her how many hours of reality TV she consumes each week.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement