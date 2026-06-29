EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan reveals what happened on the farm that left her ‘shocked’

The drama on Farmer Jason’s farm is heating up on screen, but according to Logan, viewers are missing a massive chunk of reality.

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Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the mum-of-two lifted the lid on what really goes down when the Farmer Wants A Wife cameras stop rolling, including the truth about Jason’s “awkward” edit.

While social media commentators have branded Farmer Jason as hard to read, Logan defends her farmer, revealing his silence is merely a product of the intense TV environment.

“It’s funny because I’ve seen a few comments and it says that he’s boring and he doesn’t talk much, but he actually is quite funny and he does talk a lot,” Logan reveals. “I think he did get awkward and he didn’t want to get in trouble and say the wrong things because he did have three girls there.”

In fact, away from the production crew, Logan says their connection felt completely natural. “Off camera especially, we had a better conversation… we spoke about a lot of stuff.”

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Another aspect of the show this year that has left the fans confused is the lack of, well, farm work happening. While we’ve been served a lot of drama with group dynamics, intruders, and country balls, there hasn’t been a lot shown when it comes to the ladies adjusting to farm life.

Logan said there’s one scene she hopes the show hasn’t cut, and it’s Farmer Jason showing his ladies his day-to-day on the dairy farm.

“We do definitely go to the dairy, so that should be coming up soon, I hope,” she teases. “I hope they didn’t cut that because that is going to be hilarious.”

Logan has shared that Farmer Jason’s ladies did get their hands dirty at the farm. (Credit: Seven)

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Realising the amount of work that goes into Jason’s job, Logan said she left feeling relieved he wasn’t in need of a farmhand, although she’d be happy to help out.

“It was insane. So much harder than I thought. I was shocked! I don’t know what I was expected, I thought it’d be one cow, not one hundred million,” she laughs.

But fortunately, Jason made it clear he wasn’t just looking for free labour. “He definitely didn’t want a farmhand. He stated that a few times, so I was very glad about that!” Logan says.

As for how her love story ends? Logan is keeping her cards close to her chest but promises fans a satisfying conclusion.

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“It’s going to be really exciting and I think he will open up more.”

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