Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

MAFS’ Bec reveals what really fuelled her explosive Dinner Party behaviour

"I was played"
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Married at First Sight’s Bec was caught red-handed when private messages she’d sent about her fellow participants were exposed by bride Gia at a fiery Dinner Party.

Advertisement

But before the screenshots were dropped, viewers watched Bec seemingly deflect, stirring up tension between other couples in what appeared to be an attempt to shift focus away from her own drama with husband Danny – who had been accused the week prior of hitting on Gia during a night out.

Rachel and Bec on the couch at the MAFS dinner party.
Rachel and Bec before the Dinner Party turned. (Credit: CH9)

Speaking to TV WEEK, Bec admits her behaviour wasn’t her finest moment – but insists there’s more to the story.

“Gia brought out some messages that I’d written in week one about Alissa and they were wrong – they weren’t nice,” the 35-year-old account manager says. “But we’ve all made mistakes. I don’t think anyone in this world hasn’t said things when they’re frustrated and angry to people they thought they could trust.”

Advertisement

She adds: “I don’t condone my behaviour at the Dinner Party, but I was not in a good mental state. I was taking it out on everyone else rather than actually focusing on the issue, which was Gia and Danny.”

Still, many viewers were left wondering: why Alissa? On screen, Alissa has largely come across as calm, composed and drama-averse. The answer is two fold.

Gia and Scott at the MAFS dinner party.
Gia brings the receipts. (Credit: CH9)

“Alissa had rung me after the honeymoon, when we were all about to move in as couples, and said she had gotten the ick from David,” Bec reveals. “She said she wasn’t into him. But then they moved in and – yeah – seemed fine.”

Advertisement

Bec says that perceived inconsistency planted the seed that Alissa’s relationship might be “fake” – a hot-button accusation this season. And she claims Gia only escalated matters.

“I was frustrated because I had been told by Gia and Scott that Alissa and David had been saying that Danny and I were fake,” she explains. “So I think I was played a little bit there.”

In a season fuelled by receipts, rivalries and shifting alliances, the fallout is far from over.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement