MAFS’ Bec reveals what really fuelled her explosive Dinner Party behaviour

Married at First Sight’s Bec was caught red-handed when private messages she’d sent about her fellow participants were exposed by bride Gia at a fiery Dinner Party.

Advertisement

But before the screenshots were dropped, viewers watched Bec seemingly deflect, stirring up tension between other couples in what appeared to be an attempt to shift focus away from her own drama with husband Danny – who had been accused the week prior of hitting on Gia during a night out.

Rachel and Bec before the Dinner Party turned. (Credit: CH9)

Speaking to TV WEEK, Bec admits her behaviour wasn’t her finest moment – but insists there’s more to the story.

“Gia brought out some messages that I’d written in week one about Alissa and they were wrong – they weren’t nice,” the 35-year-old account manager says. “But we’ve all made mistakes. I don’t think anyone in this world hasn’t said things when they’re frustrated and angry to people they thought they could trust.”

Advertisement

She adds: “I don’t condone my behaviour at the Dinner Party, but I was not in a good mental state. I was taking it out on everyone else rather than actually focusing on the issue, which was Gia and Danny.”

Still, many viewers were left wondering: why Alissa? On screen, Alissa has largely come across as calm, composed and drama-averse. The answer is two fold.

Gia brings the receipts. (Credit: CH9)

“Alissa had rung me after the honeymoon, when we were all about to move in as couples, and said she had gotten the ick from David,” Bec reveals. “She said she wasn’t into him. But then they moved in and – yeah – seemed fine.”

Advertisement

Bec says that perceived inconsistency planted the seed that Alissa’s relationship might be “fake” – a hot-button accusation this season. And she claims Gia only escalated matters.

“I was frustrated because I had been told by Gia and Scott that Alissa and David had been saying that Danny and I were fake,” she explains. “So I think I was played a little bit there.”

In a season fuelled by receipts, rivalries and shifting alliances, the fallout is far from over.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.