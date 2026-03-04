MAFS’ Julia Vogl moves on with new romance after TV marriage collapse

After a rollercoaster ride on Married At First Sight Australia, Julia Vogl isn’t dwelling on the drama – she’s writing a whole new love story.

The 35-year-old reality bride has revealed she’s now in a same-sex relationship following her split from on-screen husband Grayson McIvor – and says she’s in a much happier, healthier place than when viewers last saw her.

Rather than giving up on love after the experiment, Julia says it found her when she least expected it.

Shortly after filming ended, Julia told the Daily Mail, she tagged along to a singing lesson with her housemate. What started as a casual visit quickly turned into something more when she felt an instant spark with the woman teaching the class.

Sensing the connection was shifting beyond teacher and student, Julia chose to stop the lessons to keep things respectful. From there, the two began spending time together outside of class, letting the relationship unfold naturally.

After stepping out of such an intense, televised marriage, Julia says she needed space to breathe and reset before diving into anything serious. Slowly but surely, the bond deepened – and they’re still going strong today.

She says she’s happier now than she has been in years.

Her fresh start comes after what she describes as a far more complex ending to her MAFS marriage than viewers were shown.

While her relationship with Grayson looked strained on screen, Julia believes key context was missing – especially around a major argument that played a role in their breakup.

She says she was battling severe exhaustion during filming, at one point going days without sleep, which heightened emotions and turned a small disagreement into something much bigger.

The fallout left her questioning whether their relationship could survive outside the experiment.

Julia has also challenged how her views on intimacy were portrayed. She says emotional safety has always come first for her – something she feels wasn’t fully reflected in the final edit.

According to Julia, there were genuine moments of closeness that never aired, including private conversations where they both expressed feeling connected to one another – a sharp contrast to later scenes suggesting they were worlds apart.

Now, with MAFS firmly behind her, Julia is embracing a new chapter.

