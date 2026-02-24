Is Trump-loving anti-woke Tyson MAFS’ most controversial groom yet?

During Monday night’s episode of Married At First Sight, viewers were introduced to two of the three new couples entering the experiment.

Advertisement

And within just minutes of meeting intruder Tyson Gordon, the internet had already dubbed him “one of the worst grooms in the history of the show”.

“I have absolutely no words for what I just watched,” wrote one online commentator, adding they “cannot comprehend how the producers think we want men like this on our screens”.

Married At First Sight intruder Tyson Gordon has enraged viewers with his anti-woke views. (Credit: Nine Network)

The trouble with Tyson

Having spent six years in the army, 30-year-old Tyson is regimented and opinionated to say the least.

Advertisement

Spewing a dislike of “woke culture” and feminists, and declaring he’s after a “submissive” woman with the same beliefs, morals and convictions as him, it’s evident that matching Tyson will be a challenge. Not to mention controversial.

Still, when have the MAFS producers ever let a little controversy stand in their way!

“I wouldn’t want a woman that’s woke, with green hair and super overweight,” he says in his audition video.

Speaking with relationship expert John Aiken, he expands on his definition of “woke” and the traits that would immediately turn him off.

Advertisement

“A woman with green hair – that’s the first red flag – a woman that’s a complete feminist and hates men,” he says. The final red flag? Somone that “hates Donald Trump – I personally like Trump, he’s doing a great job,” he declares.

As for his dealbreakers, first and foremost is someone with kids. “I’m not here to look after someone else’s kids. That’s not my job,” he states.

While it initially seemed that Tyson may have met his match in bride Stephanie Marshall, things soon take a turn. (Credit: Nine Network)

Partying and girls’ nights are also big no-nos, as is a “full-blown Atheist” and a woman with a high body count – “That tells me that she probably has daddy issues,” he says.

Advertisement

Thankfully, same sex marriage doesn’t bother him “too much”, so long as it’s not “pushed in my face”. Phew!

Incredibly, Tyson has been married before – to a Mormon woman he met in Utah. But she was “a bit messy around the house”, so clearly she had to go! They divorced after a year and he’s been single now for about six years.

Eager to start a family to fill the big house he bought and is currently rattling around in alone, Tyson calls MAFS his “last resort” – meeting someone conventionally “at the supermarket” hasn’t been working out for him.

Despite it all, Tyson remains “very confident” that he’ll find “the woman of my dreams on the show”. Something tells us he’s dead wrong!

Advertisement

Has he met his match in Stephanie?

At first glance, it seems that bride Stephanie Marshall may just be Tyson’s perfect match when she declares, “Don’t come at me with your woke s***.” Citing her desire for a masculine man who will take charge and allow her to embrace her feminine energy, and even praising Trump, could the experts actually have got it right?

Single for 11 years, the 32-year-old has “never had a serious adult relationship”. With “big walls up” after being greatly affected by her parents’ divorce, it’ll take someone special to pull them down.

Spoiler alert: it’s not Tyson.

Walking down the aisle, Tyson once again declares he can think of nothing worse than seeing a green-haired woke bride approach him. Seriously, what’s with the fixation on green hair, Tyson?!

Advertisement

While Stephanie’s blonde hair fits the bill, sadly, her “woke vibes” are emanating off her as she walks down the aisle, and Tyson’s concerned. “When you look at someone, you can kind of tell,” Tyson explains of his woke radar.

From the moment she walks down the aisle, Tyson declares that his bride is giving off masculine and woke vibes. (Credit: Nine Network)

Next red flag: Stephanie is two years older than him. “Yeah look, I asked for someone younger,” he laments. “So the fact she’s 32, I’m not too happy about that.” Girl, run!

He begins his vows. “If the person across from me today embraces woke culture, we’ll have a problem,” he states. To which Stephanie replies, “Oh thank God! That’s something we can talk about.”

Advertisement

“Everything he said was really lovely,” Stephanie reflects. “It definitely seems that we hold similar values. He just seems like the total package of what I would want in a guy.”

But as soon as Stephanie launches into her own vows, beginning with how ambitious she is, it’s clear there’s an incompatibility here – even Tyson’s loved ones start whispering about it.

Tyson declares he’s getting “boss b***h vibes” and that his bride is giving off masculine energy. His face drops. “She’s a beautiful girl, but I think Steph is single for a reason,” he states. Pot. Kettle. Need we say more?

Somehow, despite it all, the newlyweds make it to the cutting of their cake – but something tells us this marriage won’t last long! (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

The beginning of the end?

The alarm bells start ringing as they chat while posing for their wedding photos. Tyson’s concerned that Steph’s been single for so long; Steph’s concerned that Tyson got married so young. He then tells her he wants five children, while telling producers his new bride comes across as “quite frigid”.

“I interpreted her not as frigid, but just not attracted to him,” one online commentator wrote. Hard agree.

And the posts keep coming – the internet ablaze with hatred for our latest “villain” groom.

“Why are they letting misogynists with a fascist ideology on?” questioned one.

Advertisement

“Going to dye my hair green first thing tomorrow,” wrote another.

“I don’t think I can watch this s*** anymore. Rage bait,” wrote one, as another declared, “Worse than Chris and Steve combined.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.