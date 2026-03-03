The 7-hour MAFS fight between grooms that will ‘never’ go to air

Married At First Sight bride Alissa Fey has revealed the seven hours of footage from that epic Dinner Party pile-on that will never see the light of day!

Alissa was ambushed by fellow bride Brook Crompton, who made a dramatic late arrival to the soiree only to cause chaos as she slammed her and her marriage to David as fake. She also took aim at Stella and Filip’s happy union during her tirade.

Now, Alissa has revealed it was “a hundred times worse” in real life than what was shown on TV. And she said that Chris Nield was just as big of an instigator as his then-wife Brook was.

Married At First Sight bride Alissa has revealed Brook’s Dinner Party pile-on was so much worse than shown on TV. (Credit: Nine Network)

Speaking on the Robbie & Carly For Breakfast Triple M WA radio show, Alissa said that what viewers were shown was just the tip of the iceberg.

“We had seven hours of it,” she revealed. “You only saw five minutes of it, so that went on for seven hours.

“Which is why, obviously, at the end of the Dinner Party, as soon as I walked out, I didn’t cry once [during the dinner, but] I just broke down.”

As things escalated between Alissa and Brook during the Dinner Party, David allegedly almost came to blows with Chris. (Credit: Nine Network)

She added that the footage of Chris will “never make airtime – ever” due to the shocking nature of his comments.

“Nothing that he said can ever be repeated in real life. Or on 7.30pm TV,” she claimed.

“I think it was just a gang-up-fest – a bunch of hyenas, low bottom feeders coming for me and my relationship, and trying to sabotage anything [they could].

“I guess they’re just not happy within themselves. It was really sad to see and it was awful just being in the frontline of it all.”

Brook – and apparently husband Chris – unleashed at her fellow brides during what Alissa has revealed was “seven hours” that will “never make airtime – ever”. (Credit: Nine Network)

Grooms at loggerheads

As the situation escalated, Alissa said it almost got physical between David and Chris.

“Things did get very hot between the boys,” she added. “But obviously, you know, nothing did happen. But yeah, it was awful. I can’t even explain it.”

Clearly still reeling from the incident, Alissa called the situation “an absolute mess”.

“I just couldn’t even comprehend what had just happened, it was so hurtful,” she reflected.

