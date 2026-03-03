Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

The 7-hour MAFS fight between grooms that will ‘never’ go to air

Bride Alissa has revealed the full extent of that Dinner Party takedown.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Married At First Sight bride Alissa Fey has revealed the seven hours of footage from that epic Dinner Party pile-on that will never see the light of day!

Advertisement

Alissa was ambushed by fellow bride Brook Crompton, who made a dramatic late arrival to the soiree only to cause chaos as she slammed her and her marriage to David as fake. She also took aim at Stella and Filip’s happy union during her tirade.

Now, Alissa has revealed it was “a hundred times worse” in real life than what was shown on TV. And she said that Chris Nield was just as big of an instigator as his then-wife Brook was.

MAFS bride Alissa speaks out
Married At First Sight bride Alissa has revealed Brook’s Dinner Party pile-on was so much worse than shown on TV. (Credit: Nine Network)

Full Dinner Party footage too ‘vicious’ to air

Speaking on the Robbie & Carly For Breakfast Triple M WA radio show, Alissa said that what viewers were shown was just the tip of the iceberg.

Advertisement

“We had seven hours of it,” she revealed. “You only saw five minutes of it, so that went on for seven hours.

“Which is why, obviously, at the end of the Dinner Party, as soon as I walked out, I didn’t cry once [during the dinner, but] I just broke down.”

MAFS groom David protects wife Alissa during Dinner Party attack
As things escalated between Alissa and Brook during the Dinner Party, David allegedly almost came to blows with Chris. (Credit: Nine Network)

She added that the footage of Chris will “never make airtime – ever” due to the shocking nature of his comments.

Advertisement

“Nothing that he said can ever be repeated in real life. Or on 7.30pm TV,” she claimed.

“I think it was just a gang-up-fest – a bunch of hyenas, low bottom feeders coming for me and my relationship, and trying to sabotage anything [they could].

“I guess they’re just not happy within themselves. It was really sad to see and it was awful just being in the frontline of it all.”

Brook unleashes on her fellow brides during the MAFS Dinner Party
Brook – and apparently husband Chris – unleashed at her fellow brides during what Alissa has revealed was “seven hours” that will “never make airtime – ever”. (Credit: Nine Network)
Advertisement

Grooms at loggerheads

As the situation escalated, Alissa said it almost got physical between David and Chris.

“Things did get very hot between the boys,” she added. “But obviously, you know, nothing did happen. But yeah, it was awful. I can’t even explain it.”

Clearly still reeling from the incident, Alissa called the situation “an absolute mess”.

“I just couldn’t even comprehend what had just happened, it was so hurtful,” she reflected.

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement