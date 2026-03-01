EXCLUSIVE: Leaked texts, lawyers and the MAFS ‘mean girls’ – Alissa breaks silence on it all as she hints on her future with David

After becoming the target to some of the most intense behaviour Married At First Sight has ever displayed, bride Alissa Fay, 33, is still struggling to process it all.

Here, Woman’s Day asks all the burning questions you’ve been desperate to know about that dinner party, the MAFS ‘mean girls’ and whether she has called in the lawyers…

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for you on the show, how are you feeling?

“It’s been very overwhelming. It’s been a lot. I’m still trying to process it all, and I’m re-living the trauma and everything that went down. So it’s been a rollercoaster.”

Alissa spoke to Woman’s Day about her feud with MAFS’ ‘mean girls’ (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

The second dinner party was one of the most intense dinner parties we’ve ever seen – what was it like behind the scenes?

“It was one hundred times worse. So much of it, it’ll never see the light of day. The things that were said and the comments. It is buried. And hopefully we never ever have to revisit that.

“I have been bullied in the past, but I’ve never been bullied like that before, to that extent. That was just the most traumatic day in my life. The next day, I wasn’t even going to show up to the commitment ceremony. I was going to walk. I was definitely at my wits end, and David and I were like, ‘We didn’t sign up for this.’

“ We signed up to build a relationship. I’m not here for bullying and I was distraught. You would’ve seen before that commitment ceremony, I was beside myself. And that’s because I was broken. Completely broken.”

Do you think producers should have stepped in?

“Look, they do offer support. But I definitely think that there should have been an intervention. There should have been someone that stopped it, and it shouldn’t have gone on for as long as it did. But we can all learn from it.”

There was some discussion that the men should have spoken up in defence of their wives a lot more too…

“They were too scared. Everybody that tried to speak, they saw what happened to me. I spoke up and I got absolutely slandered. So all the men were sitting there tight-lipped. They were letting their wives go rogue because they were too scared of their own wives.

“I feel like the men did really let us down.”

Alissa reveals she almost walked away from the experiment following the disastrous second dinner party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Brook told us that she had reached out to apologise afterwards…

“She reached out five weeks after the dinner party and sent me a message, not taking any accountability. And then just recently I received an email with a written apology. And that’s a little bit too late.”

Why do you think the girls were coming for you and Stella so much?

“I’m still trying to figure out why. It’s quite confusing.

“I think they were all just trying to sabotage anything that was positive. David and I were doing really well in our relationship and it just came from insecurities.”

So there’s been texts leaked to the media which show Brook, Bec and Gia plotting to come for you at the dinner party….

“I have been aware of them for a little while. But obviously in present tense on the show, I hadn’t. I didn’t know how intense they were. They were really toxic and nasty. These are things that you don’t even say to someone’s face, let alone write them in a message to be screen shot, like how silly can we be?”

How did you feel when you saw them?

“Oh, I was really hurt. David and I, I remember receiving these screenshots and we were in our apartment. I had a couple of tears and, and I was just like, ‘how vicious can these people be? And why is this okay?’ They don’t even know who I am.

“I got the messages weeks after that second dinner party had happened. But I couldn’t believe what I was reading. It was really confronting.”

There’s been speculation that you have engaged with lawyers to discuss your options too. Can you confirm if that’s true?

“I can’t comment on that.”

Alissa says David helped her through the ordeal. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

This week on the show, we find out that Bec is trying to dig up dirt on you…

“She tried to dig up anything she could to sabotage my character. You just can’t do that.

“But you’ll notice that Gia and Bec, they’re always throwing each other under the bus. They’ll use a pawn in the middle to get at each other – and it just sucks being caught up in the middle of it all, especially when you’re doing nothing wrong, you’re just there to build a relationship.”

Coming from the same city, were you ever friends with Bec?

“I was never really close to her. Just friendly. I’m friendly with everyone. She didn’t know me from bar of soap. Like we both live in Adelaide, we had a mutual connection. We met at a couple of events, maybe two events, having had a drink and I just said ‘hi’. But we never went further than that.

“So it’s just crazy to think how she thought she knew me so well and that we were friends when we actually weren’t.”

Alissa broke down at the recent commitment ceremony.

How did all of this drama effect your relationship with David?

“It definitely helped build our relationship stronger. We got through so much together and it was really testing, but I was so grateful for him.

“At that time when we were going through all of that together, it really was great for our relationship. And he always was there with me through all of that. We were a united front, like we stood up and we had each other’s back and we were so mature about it all.

“We were building our relationship at that time really strong. Nothing could come between us.”

Where do you stand with all of the girls now?

“I have made a really good friend, obviously, in Stella, because we went through so much. And Rachel, we’ve got matching tattoos. But with the mean girls, I have boundaries.

“I need to protect myself there. There’s a line and I’ve made that very clear.”

