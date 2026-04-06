Donna Hay is inviting us into her kitchen once more

For decades, Donna Hay has been shaping the way Australia cooks, eats and entertains.

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From her instantly recognisable beachside aesthetic to the essential recipes passed down through generations – she’s become part of the fabric of family kitchens across the country.

And yet, it’s only now she’s in her mid-50s that the beloved cook is allowing herself to own her incredible legacy.

“It’s weird because the culture here is, you know, stay in your lane. Do your thing, a bit tall poppy,” the 56-year-old food stylist turned cookbook author and TV show host tells Woman’s Day.

“So you do clip yourself. But you get to an age where you go, ‘You know what? I might be kind of good at this,’” she laughs.

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Donna says cooking is her meditation. (Credit: Disney)

AUSTRALIAN LEGEND

And her fans certainly agree. Donna says she’s constantly stopped in the street by people eager to share how her recipes have woven themselves into their families’ lives.

“It’s a really nice feeling when people come up to me and tell me their stories,” she says.

“Sometimes people stop me and have the most intricate, generational stories. During Covid, a girl stopped me in a supermarket carpark and told me about a cake her family makes for every wedding, christening and birthday. She actually started crying…

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“I didn’t start out to weave myself into people’s food culture, but it means a lot to families – and I don’t take that for granted.”

Her new series combines simple and fresh meals with immaculate table settings. (Credit: Disney)

HOSTING CHALLENGE

And now she’s returned to our screens this month on Disney+ in her new show Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations – which is quintessential Donna.

Think simple, fresh meals with immaculate table settings.

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And while fans will be soothed by the lifestyle veteran’s warm and effortless hosting style, they may be surprised that TV work isn’t exactly her natural habitat.

“When you’re not an actor, I think that can sometimes be a bit challenging, but I just try to be me and it’s quite a casual environment. All my crew are always asking me cooking questions so I often forget that I’m even producing a show. And because I don’t trick-up the food, everyone eats it as soon as I’ve finished cooking.”

She says people from her neighbourhood are always popping in for a visit and a bite! (Credit: Instagram)

OPENING UP

While Donna’s work is well known to the public, her personal life has been a fiercely guarded secret for years.

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But in her new series, she peels back a layer – ever so slightly – to reveal her partner!

“He’s quiet and reserved and not really in the public eye,” she says coyly. “But he’s happy to support me in my crazy endeavour of putting together a series.”

Donna was first linked with her new man when Woman’s Day spotted them enjoying a beachside walk in Bondi in 2017.

But we haven’t seen much of them since.

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“I’m a little bit of a homebody,” she laughs. “I don’t mind going out, but life is busy, so sometimes the thought of heading out is just a little bit of a stretch for me. I’d rather cook at home. I still love cooking, I don’t find it stressful. It’s kind of like my meditation.”

And there are always plenty of mouths to feed at Donna’s place!

“People from the neighbourhood are always stopping by – but I don’t mind at all. And my boys [Angus and Tommy, both in their 20s], they’re typical boys. Always hungry, always starving,” she laughs. “Thankfully now I can just cook and put it in the fridge and they find their way to heat it up.”

And while her table is always ready for whoever may walk through the door, when asked what her ultimate dinner party would look like, there’s one element that’s a non-negotiable.

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“I want a table of fun people. I don’t want to discuss world politics,” she laughs. “I’d love a Dawn French vibe, a bit of fun, maybe a bit of Hugh Jackman. Laughter and food together are a fantastic combination.”

Simple, joyful and full of heart – just like the food that has made her a household name.

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