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Cooking icon Donna Hay on finding the ‘magic’ that started her career and her new series on Disney+

"There's always more beautiful ideas to create."
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It was in her mother’s kitchen, at the tender age of eight, that cooking icon Donna Hay first dabbled in cooking. With a whisk and a mixing bowl in hand, the “magic” of the moment quickly became more than an interest – it unknowingly sparked the beginning of her career.

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“It was the hands-on, creative magic of it [I loved],” Donna, 56, tells TV WEEK of the memory. “The magic that egg whites and sugar can create meringue!

“Cooking is such a great medium to work in and for kids – they often come to cooking through something sweet. That’s how I started and that magic has never left me – it’s just naturally evolved.”

Donna adds flair to fresh produce. (Credit: Disney+)

Donna Hay on her legacy and career

For Australians who have followed her career, it feels like Donna has been a guest in our kitchens for much of our lives. As a former food editor at Marie Claire and creator of her own magazine who has put her name to 28 cookbooks and multiple cooking series, Donna is an icon of the industry and a national treasure, often touted as our own Martha Stewart – a label she laughs off with humility.

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Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations prepares you for any event! (Credit: YouTube)

“If I’m even five per cent like Martha, I’ll take it as a compliment. Actually, I’m doing a podcast with her soon!” she says with a smile. “But I don’t really think about that side of my life. When people stop me in the street or grab my arm to say, ‘I love your recipes!’, I always jump back in surprise.

“I just love what I do, but there’s always more work to do or beautiful ideas to create.”

Donna’s cookbooks have been a staple in Australian homes for over two decades. (Credit: Disney+)
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Donna’s decadent celebrations

In Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations these ideas shine bright. From a long lunch at home to a seaside garden party, the team pulls together everything viewers need to host a fun event – styling tips, tablescape tricks and, of course, mouth-watering recipes.

But Donna is also aware of cost-of-living pressures and wants to help by accommodating people’s needs.

There’s plenty to celebrate in Donna’s new special. (Credit: Disney+)

“I go pretty deep,” Donna says of the process of bringing her ideas to life. “Is it what people want right now and is it achievable? I included the styling bits that people love but I don’t want them to go out and buy more stuff, so it’s thinking about what they might have in their cupboards or things they think Grandma gave them that they haven’t re-imagined yet – like a gravy boat.

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“It’s grasping at various ideas so that something like an afternoon tea could be so much more. It could be anything.”

Decadent desserts and stylish tabletops certainly draw the eye! (Credit: Disney+)

Donna on flavour and flair

Of course, there is some signature flair. Donna says she had a vision for a multi-layered cake and, while it took some convincing on her part for it to work, it ended up being the highlight of the entire series.

“I wanted a ginormous cake as a centrepiece – a sponge, light and moist with mascarpone cream and lemon curd,” she shares. “And [my vision] kept getting out of control as I added more to it. But walking out to put a two-metre cake on the table, it was a great moment of seeing an idea come to fruition.”

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Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations is available April 1 on Disney+

Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

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