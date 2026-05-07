How to get the HBO US content library without changing (or adding to) your subscription

It’s been a year since HBO Max officially launched in Australia, but the version we have isn’t quite the same as what viewers overseas are watching.
Due to regional licensing restrictions (which we’ll get into later), HBO Max isn’t able to stream what they can in the US, here in Australia.
And what this means, unfortunately, is that you could be missing out on streaming your favourite TV shows and films, even though you’re subscribed to the same streaming service.
Is HBO Max different in Australia?
On the HBO Max website, it states that: “What’s available to stream will change based on your physical location. As a result, you may not be able to stream some titles on your Continue Watching and My List when you travel to another country.”
So, yes, HBO Max is different in Australia, compared to what it might look like overseas.
The shows Australians may be missing
While most of the popular titles are available on HBO Max in Australia, there are a few that we don’t yet have access to.
- Deadwood
- Made for Love
- Oz
- The Larry Sanders Show
- Westworld
Why the library isn’t the same
As we mentioned before, the reason HBO Max can’t stream the same content they do in the US is that they don’t always have the rights.
Because licensing and distribution rights are negotiated on a country-by-country basis, the content will vary depending on the region.
The easy way some viewers explore more content
The good news is, there is a workaround. Some viewers use VPNs to explore different regional libraries, as they work by changing your digital location.
How to use a VPN for streaming
To get set up with a VPN, the process is quite simple. Let’s use ExpressVPN, for example.
- Sign up to ExpressVPN
- Download the app
- Select another region (e.g. US)
- Open HBO Max
- Start watching
Why choose ExpressVPN
We compared the best VPNs for streaming in Australia here, and it was ExpressVPN that stood out. Here’s why:
- Fast speeds (no buffering)
- Easy to use
- Works across devices
- Beginner-friendly
It may sound complicated, but it’s actually very easy to set up a VPN. You just need to sign up for one, download their app, and connect it once you’ve logged in.
Yes, VPNs tend to slow down your internet, due to the time it takes to encrypt and decrypt your internet traffic and for your data to move from your device to the VPN server and back.
But, premium VPNs like ExpressVPN usually offer better infrastructure to minimise internet dropouts, making them worth the price.
Yes, you can use a VPN on your TV, making it super easy to stream your shows or movies at home.
Using a VPN in general is legal. People tend to use them for security and privacy reasons, as they block your IP address.
But the legality does depend on what else you use it for.
Streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max license content by region. If you use a VPN to access a foreign catalogue for one of your subscriptions, you may be breaching your terms of service.
So, while it’s not a crime to access geo-blocked content via VPN, it can be a breach of copyright.