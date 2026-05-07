How to get the HBO US content library without changing (or adding to) your subscription

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It’s been a year since HBO Max officially launched in Australia, but the version we have isn’t quite the same as what viewers overseas are watching.

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Due to regional licensing restrictions (which we’ll get into later), HBO Max isn’t able to stream what they can in the US, here in Australia.

And what this means, unfortunately, is that you could be missing out on streaming your favourite TV shows and films, even though you’re subscribed to the same streaming service.

Is HBO Max different in Australia?

On the HBO Max website, it states that: “What’s available to stream will change based on your physical location. As a result, you may not be able to stream some titles on your Continue Watching and My List when you travel to another country.”

So, yes, HBO Max is different in Australia, compared to what it might look like overseas.

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Image: Getty

The shows Australians may be missing

While most of the popular titles are available on HBO Max in Australia, there are a few that we don’t yet have access to.

Deadwood

Made for Love

Oz

The Larry Sanders Show

Westworld

Why the library isn’t the same

As we mentioned before, the reason HBO Max can’t stream the same content they do in the US is that they don’t always have the rights.

Because licensing and distribution rights are negotiated on a country-by-country basis, the content will vary depending on the region.

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The easy way some viewers explore more content

The good news is, there is a workaround. Some viewers use VPNs to explore different regional libraries, as they work by changing your digital location.

How to use a VPN for streaming

To get set up with a VPN, the process is quite simple. Let’s use ExpressVPN, for example.

Sign up to ExpressVPN

Download the app

Select another region (e.g. US)

Open HBO Max

Start watching

Why choose ExpressVPN

We compared the best VPNs for streaming in Australia here, and it was ExpressVPN that stood out. Here’s why:

Fast speeds (no buffering)

Easy to use

Works across devices

Beginner-friendly

Is it hard to set up? It may sound complicated, but it’s actually very easy to set up a VPN. You just need to sign up for one, download their app, and connect it once you’ve logged in. Will it slow my internet? Yes, VPNs tend to slow down your internet, due to the time it takes to encrypt and decrypt your internet traffic and for your data to move from your device to the VPN server and back.



But, premium VPNs like ExpressVPN usually offer better infrastructure to minimise internet dropouts, making them worth the price. Can I use it on my TV? Yes, you can use a VPN on your TV, making it super easy to stream your shows or movies at home. Is it legal and safe? Using a VPN in general is legal. People tend to use them for security and privacy reasons, as they block your IP address.



But the legality does depend on what else you use it for.



Streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max license content by region. If you use a VPN to access a foreign catalogue for one of your subscriptions, you may be breaching your terms of service.



So, while it’s not a crime to access geo-blocked content via VPN, it can be a breach of copyright.

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