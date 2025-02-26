Australia is about to enter a new era of streaming as Warner Bros. Discovery officially announces that its premier service, Max, will launch Down Under on March 31, 2025.

Bringing together the best in entertainment from HBO, Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Harry Potter, Discovery, and more, Max is set to become the ultimate one-stop destination for must-watch TV and movies.

As the home of HBO and Max Originals, subscribers can expect blockbuster series like House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The Last of Us and And Just Like That… alongside exciting new shows, including It: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Movie lovers won’t be left out either—Max will feature recent big-screen hits such as Barbie, Twisters and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, as well as iconic franchises like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe.

Plus, fans can binge classics like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, along with reality favourites such as 90 Day Fiancé and Outback Opal Hunters.

With a library packed full of must-watch content, Max is set to change your weekend watching. Here are the best shows to add to your watchlist.

The best shows to watch on Max

The Last of Us

Seasons: 1

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Lamar Johnson, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, The Last of Us follows Joel and Ellie, two survivors of a fungal outbreak, as they journey across a devastated United States. With deeply emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters, the series is a gripping adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game.

And Just Like That…

Seasons: 2

Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, Sara Ramirez, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman

This Sex and the City sequel catches up with Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they navigate their personal and professional lives in New York City. New faces and fresh storylines intertwine with the beloved trio’s challenges in a world that’s evolved since the original series.

House of the Dragon

Seasons: 2

Starring: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Paddy Considine

A prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty, focusing on the bloody power struggles within the royal family. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it explores the tragic history of House Targaryen and the lead-up to the devastating civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Euphoria

Seasons: 2

Starring: Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria is a raw, unflinching look at the lives of teenagers grappling with identity, love, and addiction. Led by Rue, the series dives deep into the emotional chaos of high school life by using stunning visuals and bold storytelling.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Seasons: 1

Starring: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell, Henry Ashton, Edward Ashley

Set in the Game of Thrones universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

How can you watch Max in Australia?

In Australia, you can watch Max by subscribing here.

It will be accessible on all major devices, including mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and connected TVs. Plus, for Foxtel subscribers, Max will be available at no extra cost through a special launch partnership.

How much does Max streaming cost?

Max will launch in Australia with a range of subscription tiers, including premium, standard and an ad-supported tier.

More information about pricing, content, and features will be revealed in the lead-up to the launch, so be sure to check back here in the coming weeks.

