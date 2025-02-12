Whether you’re in the mood for a Marvel marathon, a trip to the Star Wars universe, or a nostalgic throwback, Disney+ is the place to look.
Along with all the Disney classics, the streamer is in the habit of releasing new hits that will have you hooked from the very first episode.
With so much to choose from, finding your next binge can feel overwhelming. That’s where I come in—your official streaming expert—bringing you the best recommendations.
The best shows to watch on Disney+
Tell Me Lies
Seasons: 2
Starring: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Branden Cook
It’s sexy, it’s suspicious, and it’s seriously addictive—Tell Me Lies is this generation’s Pretty Little Liars, but with more drama than you can handle.
The Bear
Seasons: 3
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson
There are no filters in The Bear. What you see is what you get—and what you get is pure, unfiltered chaos, driven by dysfunctional relationships and even more dysfunctional people. Yet somehow, you can’t help but root for them.
The Kardashians
Seasons: 6
Starring: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Reality TV is the ultimate junk food for your brain, and The Kardashians dish it out in spades.
Abbott Elementary
Seasons: 4
Starring: Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis
Wholesome, educational, and laugh-out-loud funny—Abbott Elementary delivers it all in perfectly bite-sized 20-minute episodes.
The Artful Dodger
Seasons: 1
Starring: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Damon Herriman, Jessica De Gouw
Filmed right here in Australia, The Artful Dodger brings back the sly pickpocket we first met in Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, but with a fresh new take.
The Clearing
Seasons: 1
Starring: Teresa Palmer, Guy Pearce, Julia Savage, Erroll Shand, Anna Lise Phillips, Miranda Otto, Kate Mulvany, Xavier Samuel
If you’re in the mood for something darker, this psychological thriller—filmed in Victoria—dives into the nightmares and inner workings of a cult called The Kindred.
What is the most watched show on Disney+?
Disney+ recently revealed that Percy Jackson & The Olympians was its most-watched show of 2024, with The Acolyte coming in closely behind.
With so many hits on the streamer, it’s worth curating your watchlist and ticking them off one by one.
