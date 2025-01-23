When it comes to picking something new to watch, we can often become overwhelmed by the phenomenon of what’s known as decision fatigue.

That’s why personal recommendations and highly-rated picks from like-minded viewers can make all the difference.

As someone who watches TV like it’s nobody’s business, I’m here to help by sharing all the series I’ve loved binge-watching, specifically on Prime Video.

So, if you’re wondering what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, keep reading for our guide to the best original series and shows.

The best shows to watch on Prime Video

Fleabag

Seasons: 2

Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson

If you haven’t watched Fleabag yet, what are you waiting for? Phoebe Waller-Bridge masterfully captures the raw, awkward, and deeply human moments we’ve all encountered at some point in our lives.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Seasons: 1

Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison

In one of those rare instances where the TV adaptation is better than the book, Daisy Jones & The Six is a captivating and emotional tale that explores the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band named The Six, as told through the eyes of their lead singer, Daisy Jones.

Expats

Seasons: 1

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, Jack Huston

Grief is deeply nuanced, and Nicole Kidman delivers a captivating performance, portraying her character’s inner turmoil as her life unravels and becomes intricately intertwined with the lives of two other women.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Seasons: 2

Starring: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer

Regardless of where you are in life, there’s something undeniably compelling about a story of young teens navigating the most intense and overwhelming emotion of all: love.

Jury Duty

Seasons: 1

Starring: Ronald Gladden, James Marsden, Kirk Fox, Edy Modica, David Brown

In classic Truman style, Jury Duty places one unsuspecting man at the centre of an elaborate and utterly bizarre prank, surrounded by actors while he believes he’s participating in a real trial. Is it ethical? Probably not. Is it entertaining? Absolutely.

Class of ‘07

Seasons: 1

Starring: Caitlin Stasey, Emma Horn, Megan Smart, Emily Browning

What could be worse than a natural disaster like a tidal wave wiping out an entire population? Being stuck with all your ex-classmates during your high school reunion, of course.

What are the 10 most popular series on Amazon Prime?

If my recommendations aren’t enough (or you’ve already watched them all), here are some other popular series worth bingeing on Prime Video:

The Boys

Reacher

The Wheel of Time

My Lady Jane

Deadloch

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Gen V

Fallout

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Upload

Start streaming on Prime Video from $9.99/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

