As the sly pickpocket in Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, The Artful Dodger didn’t just steal valuables, he stole hearts with his cheek and charm. But his life of crime wasn’t without consequence.

In the 1838 novel, he was eventually caught and banished to a penal colony in Australia.

Oliver Twist didn’t just steal valuables, he stole hearts. (Credit: Disney)

It’s was where we found him in season one of Disney’sThe Artful Dodger. Jack Dawkins, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Love Actually, The Maze Runner and The Queen’s Gambit) is now an adult and putting his dexterity to use as a surgeon in 1850s Australia in the lively colony of Port Victory.

His past hasn’t completely left him, with the thrill of pickpocketing ever-present, but his life is far richer than it was. Enemies, however, don’t forget the past so readily, and Jack’s are coming to collect what’s owed to them.

At the same time, Jack’s former mentor Fagin (Harry Potter’s David Thewlis) arrives in Port Victory as an escaped convict – and despite the ensuing years, hasn’t learnt from his mistakes. Upon hearing of his protégé’s predicament, he offers to help.

Maia Mitchell also joined the cast as Lady Belle Fox, the governor’s daughter, whose ambition was to become the first female surgeon.

Enemies don’t forget the past so readily. (Credit: Disney)

The first season featured an incredible eight episodes, with an all-star Australian cast including Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey and Miranda Tapsell.

Upon its release in November 2023 on Disney+, fans went immediately crazy and questioned whether there would be a second season. A year later in November 2024, Disney confirmed The Artful Dodger would be returning for a second season!

It’s main cast Thomas, Maia and David have been confirmed to return in its reprisal.

Australia’s Miranda Tapsell features in the Disney series. (Credit: Disney)

