The Block’s Tayla erupts over missing pool tiles as Candyman conspiracy grows

A screaming match erupts in McCafé when Tayla discovers that Chantel has mistakenly glued Tayla’s pool tiles into the House 2 pool during Outdoor Terrace and Pool Week on The Block.

“I was going to bawl my eyes out,” personal trainer Tayla tells TV WEEK. “I literally was going to go in there with a crowbar and start ripping them off. It was not okay; I wanted my beautiful tiles.”

Tayla isn’t happy with Chantel’s relaxed attitude. (Credit: Nine Network)

Although Chantel knew the tiles delivered were wrong, she didn’t care and had the Cursio Brothers put them on anyway. But, with the final auctions looming, Tayla and Rick are baffled by just how relaxed the Gold Coast mum seems about details that could ultimately affect House 2’s value.

“They’re going to sell their house regardless, apparently,” says Tayla.

“But it’s not going to be to the Candyman,” teases Rick, referring to Chantel’s brother-in-law, a multimillionaire who has allegedly been tipped to buy the house at auction. “Family can’t purchase houses… but maybe they have something else planned.”

Meanwhile, Tayla, 32, and dad Rick, 63, are struggling to keep up with their deck build as their budget dwindles and trades become scarce. When Dan points out that Rick is “doing it all alone”, the builder admits it hit hard.

“It just felt like we were going backwards,” Rick recalls. “It was disheartening. Hence why I probably pushed a little harder.”

But there’s a lighter surprise in store when the share house gets a sneak peek of the first episode of The Block. Tayla is stunned to discover Courtney is a construction-site manager by trade, although Rick admits he had already picked up on her expertise.

Rick faces another tough week with trade help in short supply. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I knew she was smarter than she was making out to be,” Rick says. “I got a sniff of how smart she was because of some of the terms she brought up.”

And it isn’t the only surprise the girls have hidden up their sleeves. Read here to find out more.

The Block airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 9Now and the Nine Network.