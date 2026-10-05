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The Block’s Tayla erupts over missing pool tiles as Candyman conspiracy grows

‘It’s not okay!’
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Lucy Croke Profile
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A screaming match erupts in McCafé when Tayla discovers that Chantel has mistakenly glued Tayla’s pool tiles into the House 2 pool during Outdoor Terrace and Pool Week on The Block.

“I was going to bawl my eyes out,” personal trainer Tayla tells TV WEEK. “I literally was going to go in there with a crowbar and start ripping them off. It was not okay; I wanted my beautiful tiles.”

Tayla yelling in McCafe on The Block.
Tayla isn’t happy with Chantel’s relaxed attitude. (Credit: Nine Network)

Although Chantel knew the tiles delivered were wrong, she didn’t care and had the Cursio Brothers put them on anyway. But, with the final auctions looming, Tayla and Rick are baffled by just how relaxed the Gold Coast mum seems about details that could ultimately affect House 2’s value.

“They’re going to sell their house regardless, apparently,” says Tayla.

“But it’s not going to be to the Candyman,” teases Rick, referring to Chantel’s brother-in-law, a multimillionaire who has allegedly been tipped to buy the house at auction. “Family can’t purchase houses… but maybe they have something else planned.”

Meanwhile, Tayla, 32, and dad Rick, 63, are struggling to keep up with their deck build as their budget dwindles and trades become scarce. When Dan points out that Rick is “doing it all alone”, the builder admits it hit hard.

“It just felt like we were going backwards,” Rick recalls. “It was disheartening. Hence why I probably pushed a little harder.”

But there’s a lighter surprise in store when the share house gets a sneak peek of the first episode of The Block. Tayla is stunned to discover Courtney is a construction-site manager by trade, although Rick admits he had already picked up on her expertise.

Rick and Tayla smiling on site of The Block.
Rick faces another tough week with trade help in short supply. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I knew she was smarter than she was making out to be,” Rick says. “I got a sniff of how smart she was because of some of the terms she brought up.”

And it isn’t the only surprise the girls have hidden up their sleeves. Read here to find out more.

The Block airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on 9Now and the Nine Network.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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