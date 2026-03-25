Francesca and Michaela confirmed as Bridgerton Season 5’s first same-sex leads

After much speculation, the romance at the centre of the upcoming fifth season of Netflix juggernaut Bridgerton has been confirmed – and fans are in for a treat!

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But in a surprise to many, it’s not second eldest Bridgerton daughter, Eloise, but second youngest daughter, Francesca, whose quest for love will take centrestage when the period drama based on Julia Quinn’s popular novels returns.

On March 25, Netflix unveiled a first-look teaser of the same-sex love story between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) that is sure to captivate viewers, as it announced that production is now underway.

As anticipation builds for the eight-episode season, here is everything you need to know about the next instalment in the devastatingly romantic series.

Masali Baduza (Michaela) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca) have been confirmed as the leads for the upcoming fifth season of Bridgerton. (Credit: Netflix)

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Whose romance is at the centre of Bridgerton Season 5?

The fifth season of Bridgerton focuses on the love story between widow Francesca Stirling, née Bridgerton, Countess of Kilmartin (Hannah Dodd), and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) – the cousin of Fran’s late husband, John (Victor Alli).

Set two years after John’s sudden, tragic death, Fran is finally ready to re-enter the marriage mart – for practical reasons.

But when Michaela – with whom she’d formed a deep connection before she abruptly left town with no explanation – returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran finds herself questioning her feelings.

Should she stick to her plan or follow her heart?

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“Like magnets, they’re just drawn to each other,” Masali told Tudum.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell says this season will be all about “big-time yearning” – more so than any other.

“We had a lot of fun in the writers’ room for Season 5 talking about what is really specific to women-loving-women relationships,” she told Tudum. “Like the moment where you think, like, ‘Oh gosh, are we just friends? Or is this more?’ You know, the gay panic. We’re having so much fun with it this season!”

After the heartbreak of losing her husband, Hannah says she can’t wait to see Fran feel like she “deserves love”. “I’m really excited for her to experience feeling loved [again] … and feeling enough within herself as well.”

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Masali, meanwhile, is excited for her character to tear down her walls and “let Francesca in”. “I’m excited for people to see her wanted so deeply and so badly,” she told Tudum. “I’m excited for people to see Michaela yearn for Francesca.”

The pair’s same-sex love story will be at the centre of the upcoming storyline, with production currently underway, Netflix has announced. (Credit: Netflix)

Who is returning for Season 5 of Bridgerton?

All your favourite players are expected to return for Season 5 of Bridgerton.

That includes last season’s leads, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), who were married in a mid-credits scene.

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Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Bidgerton, née Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), will also appear with their no-doubt ever-expanding brood.

With Penelope having been usurped by a currently unidentified Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), it’s anyone’s guess what impact this will have on her storyline.

Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory Bridgerton (Will Tilson) will also be present and accounted for. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait and see if Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) make another appearance following last season’s brief but notable cameo.

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) will of course continue to rule the Ton with an air of whimsy but, having finally granted her closest confidante, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), a leave of absence to follow her own dreams and travel, she’ll likely be in a worse mood than ever.

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Fortunately, she has a worthy ally and adversary in new Lady-in-Waiting Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi), who will be back, as will her husband, Will (Martins Imhangbe).

Then there’s Bridgerton family matriarch Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), whose own love life was given a much-needed boost thanks to the dashing Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis).

Though they ended their secret engagement at the end of Season 4, here’s hoping there’s more love – and passion! – to come for Violet when the show returns.

Things are frosty to say the least between Francesca and her husband John’s cousin, Michaela, when they first meet. (Credit: Netflix)

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Is there a trailer for Season 5 of Bridgerton?

Yes! While not a full trailer, Netflix has released a short teaser to whet the appetite. You can watch it below.

In the 35-second clip, the camera follows Francesca as she walks across a black and white chequered floor to open double doors where a woman in a gorgeous iridescent purple dress is standing at the entrance to a no doubt palatial property.

Interspersed scenes depict sprawling vistas of what could only be the Scottish Highlands that lay beyond the grounds of the property Francesca is in.

As viewers will be well aware, John Stirling is Scottish and held the title Earl of Kilmartin, with John and Francesa honeymooning there. Thus, this is of great significance.

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The words “Love begins again” flash across the screen – referring to the widow’s recent loss.

As she reaches her companion, the camera pans up to Fran’s face – then Michaela’s. The women lock eyes.

Their hands brush, and they gently interlock their forefingers. *Swoon*

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What are people saying about Season 5 of Bridgerton?

Reactions to Francesca and Michaela’s love story being at the centre of Season 5 have been mixed.

While there has been plenty of positive support for the couple in general – especially in light of the reimagining of Michael as Michaela – others aren’t happy that the season order has been changed, arguing that Eloise’s story should have come first, per the books.

“YES FRANCHAELA!!!!” wrote one, with several crying emojis, a rainbow emoji and a fire emoji.

“HELLO I AM STILL FREAKING OUT ABOUT THIS, WE FREAKING WON GUYS,” wrote another.

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“THESE BABES ARE ABOUT TO [BECOME] MY WHOLE PERSONALITY,” another stated.

“Was hoping for Eliose,” one commented.

“WAIT IT’S NOT ELOISE?!” added another.

“I can’t believe it’s still not Eloise’s season,” a third lamented.

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Following the shock death of Fran’s husband, John, the women bond over their shared grief. (Credit: Netflix)

When will Season 5 of Bridgerton premiere?

With Season 5 of Bridgerton currently in production, it’s too early to tell at this stage when we’ll see it on our screens.

Chances are, it will be some time around late 2027 or early 2028.

Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted with any updates.

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Where can I watch Season 5 of Bridgerton?

When Season 5 of Bridgerton does premiere, it will be exclusive to Netflix.

While you’re waiting for the next season, you can catch up on all four previous seasons here.

John (Victor Alli) and Francesca shared a deep love for one another – but two years will have passed when Season 5 picks up. (Credit: Netflix)

What will Season 6 of Bridgerton be about?

When Bridgerton was renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 in May 2025, fans could only presume that they would cover Eloise and Francesca’s stories, respectively – as they are in the books.

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Of course, with previous seasons chopping and changing, there were no guarantees.

Now we know that Francesca’s story will come first, Eloise’s love story – with Sir Phillip – will take centrestage in Season 6.

With eight books in the series, youngest Bridgerton siblings Hyacinth and Gregory, will feature in the final two seasons, giving them time to age up.

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