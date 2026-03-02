We round up the frontrunners to take over as Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown

Lady Whistledown shocked the Ton with her announcement that her Society Papers are no more during Season 4, Part 2 of Bridgerton.

But fear not, gentle reader, another is sure to follow in her footsteps.

Indeed, as audiences will already be aware, someone did in fact pick up her quill at the culmination of the season, reviving the gossip pages that both thrilled and terrified in equal measure.

But just who now wields the power of the press?

The Ton was shocked when Lady Whistledown, aka Penelope Bridgerton (Nicole Coughlan), announced her Society Papers were no more! (Credit: Netflix)

Whistledown clues abound

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told Business Insider that Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) abdication was a long time in the planning. And there were “subtle clues” peppered throughout Season 4 as to the identity of the new Lady Whistledown.

“We’ve allowed ourselves to create a genuine mystery with red herrings and clues and whatnot about who Whistledown might be, which we’re really excited about,” she said.

And she insisted that it won’t come out of nowhere, like the big – and still controversial – unveiling of Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) as the titular Gossip Girl.

“I know that there were some feelings around like, ‘Wait, what, Dan?’,” she said. “So I do think it is important to have clarity of suspect”

Penelope blindsided by Whistledown’s return

Veering off from the path of the books once more with this latest move, Jess added that fans now have “a genuine mystery about who Whistledown is”.

Even Penelope herself was shocked when husband Colin (Luke Newton) walked in during the finale, Society Papers in hand.

Their confusion was further confounded as Colin began reading from the revived rag.

“Are you perhaps feeling a little shock? You thought I was gone for good, but far too much transpires for this author to remain silent,” he read. “It is assuredly a reunion rooted in care and love. Though this time with a very different author.”

Newly arrived back in town, Lady Cressida Penwood could well be the new Lady Whistledown, having pretended to be her before. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

Jess noted that Penelope becoming a Bridgerton was the catalyst for the change. As she herself declared to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), with her identity exposed, she wasn’t privy to the same gossip she once was. All eyes now on her.

Still, with Oscar winner Julie Andrews providing the voiceover for the character, Jess says they didn’t want to lose her.

“Ultimately, we didn’t want to squander the voice of Julie Andrews. And I think Whistledown is such a useful device narratively, thematically and in terms of conflict in the show,” she explained.

Who are the frontrunners to become the new Lady Whistledown?

So far, a bevy of beauties have been identified as potential penwomen.

The timing of Lady Cressida Penwood neé Cowper’s return to town is curious to say the least.

In Season 3, she even pretended to be Lady Whistledown after discovering Pen’s secret. It was a move that has put her on the wrong side of many, including the Queen.

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) is perfectly placed to take over from her best friend as the mysterious author. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

With her future no longer in jeopardy after marrying the wealthy and age-appropriate Lord Penwood (Arthur Lee), Cressida is now eager to mend bridges. Hence, why we would guess she wouldn’t risk putting pen to paper again.

Plus, she wasn’t very good at it last time!

Just like her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) is independent, outspoken and smart. However, she was notably furious when she learnt Pen’s secret and the two fell out for a long time. Thus, it feels hypocritical for her to take over.

Eloise’s quest for love is also likely to take centrestage next season and juggling a double life with the eyes of Ton on her would be some feat.

Eloise’s younger sister, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), may be inspired to pick up the quill as her society debut looms. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

Then there’s Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt), Eloise’s younger sister. She already can’t hide her desire to be a part of society and all it entails.

As her own debut looms, she even lamented the fact that no-one will be able around to document it.

“But who will write of my debut?” she questioned. “Who will write that I’m the diamond of the season?”

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) would be the perfect secret Whistledown! (Credit: Netflix)

While a long shot, rumours also abound that Queen Charlotte herself could be our new author.

A true gossip monger, she was reluctant indeed to let Pen step down in the first place.

She was tickled pink by new Lady-in-Waiting Alice Mondrich’s (Emma Naomi) audacious plan to unite maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) with Bridgerton heir Benedict (Luke Thompson). Inspired, perhaps?

Which leads us to Alice – a woman who’s clearly smart, savvy and out to make a name for herself.

Ambitious new Lady-in-Waiting Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) is already the eyes and ears of the Queen. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

She’s been acting as the Queen’s eyes and ears, and is clearly good at gathering intel.

Could this be the perfect outlet to set her apart from simply being the Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting?

While we’ll have to keep guessing for now, one thing’s for sure: whoever the new Whistledown is, they won’t be going easy on the Bridgertons.

“The Bridgertons are good gossip, and any Whistledown worth their salt is going to know that they’re going to have to go after the Bridgertons,” Jess explained.

“And I would say we wouldn’t create a new Whistledown if she wasn’t worth her salt.”

