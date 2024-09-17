In the three seasons Benedict Bridgerton has featured on the hit Netflix series, he has stolen the hearts of countless fans with hilarious side comments, mischievous eyes and his art-obsessed soul.

But now, the second Bridgerton brother will have his season in the spotlight.

Benedict has been confirmed as the romantic lead for Bridgerton season four – meaning he will undergo a beauty transformation much like the previous leading men, Colin and Anthony did.

Naturally, fans have become curious as to the full storyline of Benedict Bridgerton – luckily, so are we.

Given the Bridgerton series was originally a book series, it is easy to tell how Benedict’s storyline will end. However, the brilliant minds behind the Netflix adaptation has altered a few aspects to keep fans on their toes.

We’ve done all the sleuthing to find all the Benedict Bridgerton storyline spoilers so you don’t have too. Continue reading for all the details.

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry?

Fans immediately clued into the fact that Benedict would be the new leading man following the season three finale, with Netflix confirming it soon after.

Now, the second-eldest brother will undergo a romantic journey with the “Lady in Silver” as he referred to her in the novels. This lady is none other than Sophie Baek – who was originally Sophie Beckett but was changed in the TV adaptation out of respect for the actress’s culture.

Sophie and Benedict meet at a masquerade party, hosted by the Bridgertons. They form an instant connection which is shattered when she disappears.

Benedict, so infatuated by the stranger, vows to find and marry her. They don’t meet for another two years when Sophie is hired as a maid, but Benedict is clueless to the fact that this is the woman he has been searching for.

Their connection rekindles and Benedict asks her to be his mistress. Eventually, Benedict figures out the truth and the happy couple go on to marry and have four children together: Charles, Alexander, William and Violet.

Who plays Sophie?

Portraying Benedict’s love interest is Australian actress Yerin Ha, best known for her roles in Halo, Bad Behaviour and soon-to-be Dune: Prophecy.

Given Yerin’s Korean heritage, showrunner Jess Brownell worked with the actress to create a new last name for Sophie.

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Yerin told Tudum. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering.”

When does Bridgerton season four release?

Unfortunately, Netflix has not revealed the premiere date for Bridgerton’s fourth season. However, production is well underway.

If the third season is any indication, fans should expect the new season to release in roughly two years.