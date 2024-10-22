While Henry Cavill won’t be returning as our favourite brooding supernatural hunter in The Witcher season four, Netflix doesn’t plan on cancelling the hit series – until after season five.

In the upcoming season, Australia’s own Liam Hemsworth will be making his debut as Geralt of Rivia alongside returning cast members Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri) and Joey Batey (Jaskier).

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.

(Image: Netflix)

Many diehard fans have made it well known that they aren’t impressed with the protagonist switch – but the heart of The Witcher remains with the impeccable storylines and complex characters.

Before we get into the finer details of season four, a quick season three finale refresher is necessary for those who don’t wish to rewatch the series ahead of its release.

Ciri wandered aimlessly through the Korath desert where the lines between reality and imagination blurred as she began to have visions of Falka – and oddly a unicorn… During which, she used forbidden fire magic – fans are well aware of the consequences after Yennefer’s season one finale stunt.

The young princess is then captured by Nilfgaard bounty hunters, but was freed with the help of the group, Rats. Ciri – under the false name of Falka – joins the group.

Anya returns as Yennefer in the fourth season.

(Image: Netflix)

What is the plot for The Witcher season four?

Following on from the season three finale, war continues to ravage the continent. In the season three finale, we saw a glimpse of a darker Ciri – following her dance with fire magic – and this will most likely be explored in the new season. We have no doubt she will eventually return to Geralt and Yennefer in the new season, it will just be a matter of when and the trails she comes to face.

However, specific the details regarding the fourth season’s narrative remains unconfirmed.

Who is the cast for The Witcher?

By now, fans are well aware Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. But in October 2024, it was revealed this wouldn’t be the only shakeup as Kim Bodnia, who played Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, has reportedly departed according to RadioTimes.

The publication has reported his departure is a result of schedule conflicts, and is allegedly yet to be recasted.

Returning for the new season are front runners Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla) , Eamon Farren (Cahir),and Anna Shaffer (Triss).

Given how far away season four is from release, Netflix is however yet to confirm the full list of cast members returning.

Why did they replace Henry Cavill in The Witcher?

For three brilliant seasons, Henry portrayed the white wolf in the successful TV series. But in October 2022, it was announced the actor would be leaving which came as a complete shock given his dedication to the character and story.

In November 2021, Henry told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “absolutely” committed to tell the story for at least seven seasons.

“As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski’s work,” he said.

Despite the speculation, there was no reason provided by Henry or Netflix as to why the British actor exited the series.

Henry Cavill played Geralt for three seasons before laying down his sword.

(Image: Netflix)

When will The Witcher season four release?

While Netflix has made it public knowledge that the fourth season is in production, the network has remained tight-lipped on when the season will air. However, we can safely presume it will be sometime in 2025.

Where to watch The Witcher and its other instalments in Australia:

When there’s one successful series, there’s a spin off close by – or six in the case of The Witcher.

Netflix has divided its spin-offs into ‘Tales of The Witcher’ and ‘Monsters of the Continent.’

Tales includes The Witcher, Blood Origin and anime series Nightmare of the Wolfe. As for the Monsters section, it includes The Witcher Bestiary Season One part one and part two, Nightmare of the Wolf Bestiary and The Witcher Bestiary Season Two.

