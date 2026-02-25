The huge change from the books to the TV series dividing Bridgerton fans

Since audiences were first introduced to Michaela Stirling in the closing moments of season three of hit period drama Bridgerton, it was clear that she would play an important role in Francesca Bridgerton’s life.

The cousin of her new husband Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli), Michaela (Masali Baduza) seemed to stir something up in the new Lady Stirling (Hannah Dodd) that she wasn’t entirely comfortable with.

But while viewers have been excited to see just how this apparent budding same-sex romance will develop, fans of the Julia Quinn book series the show is based on are said to be “disappointed” about a major change in the character from page to screen.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Bridgerton’s controversial gender swap divides fans

Those who have devoured the eight novels are all too aware that Michaela was in fact Michael per the original source material.

Following John’s death from a cerebral aneurysm, Michael becomes Francesca’s second husband.

Of course, in the series, Michael is Michaela – introducing the show’s first same-sex relationship.

Author Julia addressed fans’ feelings on the gender swap in a lengthy social media post, admitting she was initially hesitant about the dramatic change herself when showrunner Jess Brownell suggested it to her.

The gender swap of Masali Baduza’s character Michaela from Michael in the Bridgerton books has caused controversy among fans. (Credit: Netflix)

“Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen,” she wrote.

“But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement.

“I trust Shondaland’s vision for Bridgerton, but I wanted to be sure that we could remain true to the spirit of the book and of the characters. Jess and I talked for a long time about it. More than once. I made it clear that it was extremely important to me that Francesca’s abiding love for John be shown on screen.”

Julia insisted that Francesca and Michaela’s eventual relationship will be the “most emotional and heart-wrenching” of the entire series.

The reappearance of Michaela unsettles Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who is married to her cousin, Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli). (Credit: Netflix)

Why was Michael rewritten as Michaela in the Bridgerton TV series?

Showrunner Jess previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea to change the gender of Francesca’s second love interest came from her own experience reading and relating to their love story as a queer woman.

“Hopefully, it’s a lovely statement on the fact that relationships based in companionship, respect, friendship, trust and shared interests are just as valid as relationships that are super passionate,” she said. “Both have value, and neither negates the other.

“So we’re absolutely not denying the connection that Fran and John have, and when we tell the Francesca and Michaela story, we would definitely want there to be a time jump to give Francesca some time to earnestly mourn what she had.”

John and Francesca’s marriage is the real deal, their love for one another running deep, says author Julia Quinn, but sadly it’s not to last. (Credit: Netflix)

With Michaela – who joined the newlyweds on their honeymoon in Scotland – returning to the Ton once again at the culmination of Season 4, Part 1, the door is open for plenty more of her story when Season 4, Part 2 kicks off on February 26.

Indeed, in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Jess teased just how much Michaela’s reappearance will affect Francesca.

“Michaela just really unnerves Francesca. They’re opposites in such a big way,” she explained. “Fran’s introverted, Michaela is extroverted. Fran is all about control, Michaela is all about intentional chaos.”

