Where was Bridgerton filmed? See all the real-life locations

Bridgerton is back for a brand-new season, bringing with it even more dazzling costumes and breathtaking settings to swoon over.
From historic estates to castles with royal ties, the beloved period drama is brimming with spectacular architecture in every scene.
So where, exactly, was Bridgerton filmed? Without further ado, here’s a round up of the stunning filming locations.
Ranger’s House
Bridgerton House
Those dreaming of life at the Bridgerton family home can find it in real life at Ranger’s House, the backdrop for many of the show’s exterior shots.
The red-brick Georgian residence is just as striking off-screen, and visitors can step inside to explore an impressive art collection assembled by 19th-century collector Sir Julius Wernher, featuring Renaissance works, medieval sculpture and decorative treasures.
Royal Crescent
The Featherington House (Exterior)
While Bridgerton may unfold in London’s elite circles, the Featherington family’s home actually appears courtesy of Bath’s famed Royal Crescent. The Georgian townhouses provide the perfect period backdrop and remain one of the city’s standout sights.
Today, visitors can take in the views on a leisurely walk, unwind nearby in Royal Victoria Park, or step inside to learn more about the landmark’s architectural past.
Hatfield House
The Featherington House (Interior)
While the Featheringtons’ exterior scenes were filmed in Bath, their lavish interiors were brought to life at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.
The grand Jacobean estate, dating back to the 17th century, also doubled for parts of the Bridgerton residence in season two. A familiar sight for film lovers, Hatfield House has appeared in a string of notable productions over the years.
Today, the estate welcomes visitors to wander its formal gardens, explore the historic grounds, and enjoy a meal on site.
Lancaster House
Queen Charlotte’s Residence (Season 2)
Lancaster House stepped into the spotlight in season two, serving as the opulent setting for scenes between Queen Charlotte and Edwina Sharma. Located just moments from Buckingham Palace, the residence dates back to the early 19th century and boasts interiors fit for royalty.
Now owned by the British government, the grand building is reserved for official events – though sharp-eyed viewers may recognise it from other high-profile productions, including The Crown and The King’s Speech.
St. James’s Church
Anthony and Edwina’s Wedding
Few Bridgerton moments were as unforgettable as Anthony and Edwina’s ill-fated wedding. The pivotal scene was filmed at St. James’s Church in Piccadilly, a Baroque landmark designed by Sir Christopher Wren and built in the late 17th century.
Still active today, the church welcomes visitors for worship and hosts a wide range of community initiatives spanning the arts, social justice and spiritual life.
The Holburne Museum
Lady Danbury’s House
Lady Danbury’s residence is every bit as impressive as its owner – and it’s easy to see why the Holburne Museum was chosen for the role. Set at the edge of Sydney Gardens, the elegant building is home to an extensive art collection amassed by Sir William Holburne.
Open to visitors most days, the museum invites guests to explore its galleries, admire historic works, and enjoy a rotating calendar of exhibitions and events.
The Abbey Deli
Madame Delacroix’s Modiste
Anyone who’s ever dreamed of stepping into Madame Delacroix’s Modiste can get a taste of the fantasy in real life at The Abbey Deli. Just moments from Bath Abbey, the charming spot doubled as the dressmaker’s shop on screen and has fully embraced its Bridgerton connection.
Visitors can stop by not only for a bite to eat, but also to indulge in a themed afternoon tea inspired by the series.
Kingston Bagpuize House
Will and Alice Mondrich’s House
Fans of season three will recall Will and Alice Mondrich’s surprise upon arriving at their new home after their son Nicky unexpectedly inherits the Baron of Ken title – a moment brought to life at Kingston Bagpuize House.
With a history stretching back to the 11th century, Kingston Bagpuize House and its gardens are open to the public on select Sundays and Mondays each year, offering a real-life glimpse into the world of Bridgerton.
Wilton House
Queen Charlotte’s Presentation Room
Wilton House plays host to some of the season’s most memorable moments, from Queen Charlotte’s presentation room to elegant garden parties. This 16th-century estate, built on land granted by Henry VIII and still owned by the Earl and Countess of Pembroke, has also doubled as Lady Danbury’s library on screen.
Visitors can purchase tickets to explore its stunning interiors, stroll the gardens, and step into the world of Bridgerton themselves.
Windsor Great Park
Kate and Anthony’s Horse Chase
Anthony and Kate’s romance galloped into view with a dramatic horseback chase through the verdant woods of Windsor Great Park. Stretching across 4,800 acres of the royal estate, the park leads all the way to Windsor Castle and also includes golf courses, farms, and the famous Ascot Racecourse.
Visitors can wander freely through this historic landscape, taking in not just a Bridgerton filming location, but a site steeped in centuries of royal history.
Wrotham Park
Aubrey Hall
Season two’s standout location, Wrotham Park – also known as Aubrey Hall – served as the Bridgertons’ country estate, where Anthony and Kate’s romance deepens over a spirited game of pall-mall. Built in 1754, the mansion sits on a sprawling 2,500-acre estate and is still privately owned by Robert Byng.
While the house itself isn’t open to the public, its grand exterior remains a memorable highlight of the series.
Blenheim Palace
Queen Charlotte’s Residence (Season 3)
Blenheim Palace, with its stunning Great Court and Water Terraces, appears as Queen Charlotte’s residence in season three and is also prominently featured in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Designed by architects John Vanbrugh and Nicholas Hawksmoor in the 18th century to honor John Churchill, the first Duke of Marlborough, the palace is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Visitors can explore its grand state rooms, the Churchill exhibition, Sir Winston Churchill’s birthplace, and the expansive gardens.
Halton House
Daphne and Simon’s Wedding
Halton House has played host to some of the series’ most memorable moments, from Daphne and Simon’s lavish wedding reception in season one to the playful dance scene with Lady Danbury, Lady Bridgerton, the Sharma sisters, and the Bridgerton children in season two.
The French Renaissance-inspired estate, built for Alfred de Rothschild, has a storied history – welcoming royal guests like King Edward VII and Lily Langtry in the 19th century, serving as a military base during World War I, and now functioning as a Royal Air Force facility.
Osterley Park and House
Full Moon Ball
The dazzling Full Moon Ball in season three was filmed at Osterley Park and House, a Tudor mansion dating back to the 1570s that came into the hands of banker Sir Francis Child in 1713. Over time, the estate grew more grand, becoming a showcase for world-class art and a luxurious setting for grand gatherings.
Osterley’s cinematic appeal isn’t new – its halls have appeared in films like Vanity Fair and The Dark Knight Rises, as well as in Netflix’s The Crown.
Loseley Park and House
My Cottage
In episode three of season four, Benedict and Sophie escape a storm for a romantic moment at My Cottage – actually Loseley Park, Benedict’s country home on screen. Built between 1562 and 1569, this historic manor has been a private residence for over 400 years and remains in the More-Molyneux family’s care.
Visitors can tour the estate on select summer days, and the home also hosts weddings, reportedly welcoming around 80 couples each year.
Other filming locations that have been used in Bridgerton over the years include Reform Club, Painshill Park, Old Royal Navy College, Grimsthorpe Castle, Castle Howard, and Hampton Court Palace.