Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing Is Netflix’s next Drive To Survive

Three days ago I had never heard the names Madison Chock and Evan Bates. But now thanks to Netflix series Glitter & Gold, I am deeply invested in Evan’s back pain and I am losing sleep over the fact Madison has chosen a costume that is just too long for her that it could cost her an Olympic gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina!

Just as Netflix’s Drive To Survive gave F1 a whole new audience, Glitter & Gold is doing the same for competitive Ice Skating.

In this three-part series, Glitter & Gold takes viewers on a behind the scenes look at three teams preparing for competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

We meet Team USA: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who have been competing together for 15 years – and are also married. They have countless medals, including an Olympic Gold medal from the 2022 Olympics, but with this season rumoured to be their last, they are desperate to go out on top.

Team USA: Madison Chock and Evan Bates (Credit: Netflix)

Next we have Team Canada: Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles have basically always been the bridesmaid but never the bride. The ‘bride’ being Madison and Evan. So this couple really want to knock the America’s Sweethearts off the top spot and claim that gold.

Team Canada: Piper Gillies and Paul Poirier (Credit: Netflix)

But wait – a plot twist!

Just as these two teams started feeling comfortable that they were the toughest two teams on the Ice Skating circuit, in comes a NEW team. Well, not really new.

Olympic Gold medallist Guillaume Cizeron announced in 2025 that he was coming out of retirement and would be dancing with a new partner – childhood friend Laurence Fournier Beaudry. This sent shockwaves around the Ice Skating world.

(Credit: Netflix)

And as you will see in Glitter & Gold, they aren’t here to make friends or to muck around. They mean business.

I didn’t think Ice Skating could be so dramatic and heart pumping. But Netflix, well done, because you got me hook, line and sinker with this one. I will now be getting up in the early hours to watch these teams compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

I really need to know if Madison Chock can survive the routine in her ridiculous outfit, and will Evan’s back be ready for the lifts?! Only time will tell!

Where can I watch Glitter & Gold?

Every episode of Glitter & Gold is now streaming on Netflix. Make sure to binge the series before the 2026 Winter Olympic Games kicks off on February 4.

You can tune into the 2026 Winter Olympics on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport.

