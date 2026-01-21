Winter Olympics 2026: Where to watch the Milano Cortina (plus everything you need to know)

There’s nothing more unifying than the Olympics. It’s a time where the whole country can collectively come together to rally for our talented Aussie athletes as they compete against the best of the best from around the world.

While we may be soaking up the sun rather than shivering in the snow amongst the spectators in Milan, we can thankfully watch all the snow-filled events from the comfort of our own homes.

This year’s Winter Olympics is set to be filled with amazing events and intense competition, with more than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries coming together to compete in 195 medal events. 50 of those athletes will be wearing green and gold, and we can’t wait to cheer them all the way to the podium.

So, for everything you need to know to watch the upcoming Games, keep on reading.

Where are the Winter Olympics this year?

The 2026 Winter Olympics — or the Milano Cortina 2026 — will be held in Italy. While the city of Milan will kick off the games with the Opening Ceremony, the events will be widespread throughout Milan and Cortina. In fact, this year is the most geographically widespread Winter Games in Olympic history with eight different venues for events and ceremonies.

In the Alps, we’ll see the apline skiing events. Women’s bobsleigh, luge, skeleton and curling will take place in the famous ski resort Cortina d’Ampezzo. Meanwhile, the men’s events will be held on Stelvio Slope in Bormio. Snowboarding events will take place in Livigno, while the base for the Nordic sports will be Val di Fiemme, with ski jumping and Nordic combined events held in Predazzo.

The cross-country portion of the Nordic combined will be held in Tesero and the biathlon will be held in Anterselva. The Closing Ceremony will then be held at the famous Verona Arena.

The Olympic rings on top of the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

When do the Winter Olympics start?

While the Winter Olympics 2026 officially kick off on February 6 with the Opening Ceremony, some sporting events like the Alpine Skiing, Curling and Luge begin from February 4.

The events will continue until the conclusion of the Olympics on February 22, 2026.

Aussie snowboarder Scotty James of Australia is going for Gold this Olympics. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Where can I watch the Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be available to watch live on Channel Nine, 9Now and Stan exclusively in Australia with around-the-clock coverage.

The coverage will be led by Ally Langdon, James Bracey, Leila McKinnon and Todd Woodbridge on the ground in Livigno. Back home in Sydney, they’ll be supported by Sylvia Jeffries and Dylan Alcott.

Aussie Laura Peel is one to watch during the Ariel events. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

When do the Paralympic Winter Games begin?

The Paralympic Winter Games 2026 will begin on March 6 and run until March 15, 2026, following the Winter Olympic Games conclusion.

In Australia, the coverage will be led by Australia’s most decorated Paralympian and former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star Ellie Cole who will host a highlights show across the Nine Network.

