The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have officially kicked off, and the Australian athletes have already come out firing.
Here’s Australia’s current medal tally!
At the end of Day 1, Australia is sitting sixth on the ladder, and we’ve acquired one gold, one silver, and two bronzes for a total of four medals.
Continue scrolling to see who has won a medal at the 2024 Paralympics!
Thomas Gallagher
Gold – Day 1
Australia’s first gold medal of the 2024 Games was won by Thomas Gallagher in the men’s 50m freestyle S10!
Lakeisha Patterson
Silver – Day 1
Our first female medallist was Lakeisha “Lucky” Patterson who clinched a silver medal in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 event.
Brenden Hall
Bronze – Day 1
Flag bearer Brenden Hall had an incredible swim that saw him win a bronze medal in the men’s 400m S9 event.
Rowan Crothers
Bronze – Day 1
Australia came first and third in the same swimming event, with Rowan Crothers standing on the podium alongside Thomas Gallagher after claiming bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle S10 event.