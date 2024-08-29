  •  
Home Entertainment Olympics

How many medals has Australia won at the 2024 Paralympics? Here’s the current medal tally

Going for gold.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile
Loading the player...

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have officially kicked off, and the Australian athletes have already come out firing.

Here’s Australia’s current medal tally!

At the end of Day 1, Australia is sitting sixth on the ladder, and we’ve acquired one gold, one silver, and two bronzes for a total of four medals.

Continue scrolling to see who has won a medal at the 2024 Paralympics!

(Credit: Getty)

Thomas Gallagher

Gold – Day 1

Australia’s first gold medal of the 2024 Games was won by Thomas Gallagher in the men’s 50m freestyle S10!

(Credit: Getty)

Lakeisha Patterson

Silver – Day 1

Our first female medallist was Lakeisha “Lucky” Patterson who clinched a silver medal in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 event.

(Credit: Getty)

Brenden Hall

Bronze – Day 1

Flag bearer Brenden Hall had an incredible swim that saw him win a bronze medal in the men’s 400m S9 event.

(Credit: Getty)

Rowan Crothers

Bronze – Day 1

Australia came first and third in the same swimming event, with Rowan Crothers standing on the podium alongside Thomas Gallagher after claiming bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle S10 event.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY