The 2024 Olympics may have just wrapped up, but sporting fans don’t need to wait too long for the next lot of action to take place!

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are just around the corner, and Australia has a stellar team gearing up to compete for gold.

(Credit: Getty)

Coming off the back of Australia’s most successful Olympic Games ever, the nation will be keeping a close eye on our athletes at the upcoming Paralympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympics truly captured the nation with its incredible results and inspirational moments, and now it’s time for the spotlight to be on our Paralympians.

Below, we round up everything you need to know about the 2024 Paralympics.

Loading the player...

What date is the Paralympics 2024?

In 2024, the Paralympic Games will be held from Wednesday 28 August to Sunday 8 September.

Across the 12 days of competition, there will be 549 events held in 22 different sports.

Who is hosting the Paralympics in 2024?

Like the Olympic Games, the 2024 Paralympics will be held in Paris, France.

Paralympic events will be taking place across a variety of venues across both the city and country.

Some of the locations being used include Stade de France, Roland-Garros Stadium, Château de Versailles, Paris La Defense Arena, Eiffel Tower Stadium, and Grand Palais.

(Credit: Getty)

Where to watch the 2024 Paralympics in Australia

Sports fans will be able to watch all the action unfold on the Nine Network in Australia.

The Paralympics will be broadcast on over 40 free-to-air channels, including Channel 9 and 9 Now.

Additionally, Stan Sport will also be showcasing all 549 events ad-free, live and on demand for the first time in history.

Who is representing Australia in the 2024 Paralympics?

Up to 4400 Para athletes from across the globe will be competing at the 2024 Paralympics, including a total of 160 Australians.

Australia will be sending 152 athletes with an impairment, two athletics guides, two boccia ramp operators, two cycling pilots, one triathlon guide and one rowing coxswain.

Australia will compete in 17 of the possible 22 sports, and 61 athletes will be making their Paralympic debut.

Australia has competed at every single Paralympic Games since the first in Rome in 1960, and even finished first on the medal table at the Sydney 2000 games.