Your guide to watching the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia (with time conversions)

As the 2026 Winter Olympics get underway in Milano Cortina, all eyes will be on our Aussie athletes as they go for gold.

Advertisement

Officially running for 16 days, kicking off at 6am AEDT on Saturday February 7 and finishing on Sunday February 22, the competition is hotter than ever. The likes of Scotty James, Valentino Guseli, Jakara Anthony, Matt Graham, Adam Lambert and Bree Walker are some of our top medal contenders for Australia.

Olympic rings at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

All the alpine action will be broadcast live on Channel Nine, 9GEM, 9Now and Stan, with extensive coverage from 7.30pm to 10am ensuring no moment is missed.

And thankfully for viewers in Australia, there will be plenty of gold medal action taking place a primetime. Here, we break down the must-see events and when to tune in in Australia to watch them live. All times are in AEDT.

Advertisement

What is the time difference between Italy and Australia?

Italy (Central European Time) is 10 hours behind Australia (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). For example, an event held at 2pm in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games will be broadcast live at 12am in AEDT, or a 6pm event CET is a 4am event AEDT.

Sadly for us Down Under, that means that there are a lot of events in the late night to early mornings. So, if you’ll be following the Winter Olympics like us, grind some coffee beans and prepare to be sleepy at work!

When to watch the key Winter Olympic events in Australia (AEDT)

There are a heap of events to tune into during the2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. So, we’ve compiled a list of the hottest, most nail-biting events that you won’t want to miss and what time they’ll be showing in Australia.

For full, detailed rundown of the entire program, you can check out the Olympic website HERE.

Advertisement

Opening & Closing Ceremonies

Date (AEDT) Event Time (AEDT) Sat 7 Feb Opening Ceremony (Milan) ~6:00 am AEDT Sun 23 Feb Closing Ceremony (Verona/Milan) ~6:30 am AEDT Ceremony times may vary by broadcast delay.

Alpine Skiing (Major Medals)

Date (AEDT) Event Time (AEDT) Sun 8 Feb Women’s Downhill ~9:30 pm – 12:30 am Tue 10 Feb Women’s Team Combined ~8:30 pm – 10:20 pm Sat 14 Feb Men’s Giant Slalom ~9:00 pm – 11:30 pm Mon 16 Feb Men’s Slalom ~9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Alpine events generally run in the late evening to early morning AEDT.

Cross-Country Skiing / Biathlon

Date (AEDT) Event Time (AEDT) Tue 10 Feb Sprint Classic Finals (Men & Women) ~9:45 pm – 11:50 pm Thu 12 Feb Women’s 10 km ~10:00 pm – 12:00 am Sun 15 Feb Men’s 50 km Mass Start ~11:00 pm – 1:30 am

Advertisement

Cross-country & biathlon events are spread across the Games with several finals each day.

Snowboarding & Freestyle

Date (AEDT) Event Time (AEDT) Thu 12 Feb Snowboard Cross Finals ~10:45 pm – 12:25 am Thu 12 Feb Snowboard Halfpipe (Women) Final ~8:30 pm – 9:20 pm TBD Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final ~late night AEDT

Exact run times vary; finals often later in the day (Italy time).

Figure Skating (Key Finals)

Date (AEDT) Event Time (AEDT) Sat 7 Feb Team Event (short) ~4:55 am – 8:30 am Wed 11 Feb Ice Dance Free Dance ~5:30 am – 9:10 am Fri 13 Feb Men’s Free Skate ~5:00 am – 9:15 am Tue 17 Feb Women’s Short Program ~4:30 am – 9:15 am Thu 19 Feb Women’s Free Skate ~5:00 am – 9:15 am

Advertisement

Figure skating events run in early morning AEDT due to Italy evenings.

Ice Hockey

Date (AEDT) Round Time (AEDT) Fri 6 Feb – ongoing Women’s Preliminary ~10:00 pm – 2:40 am Wed 11 Feb Men’s Preliminaries begin overnight / early morning Finals (TBC) Medal games timing varies later in schedule

Expect multiple matches nightly in AEDT time throughout the Games.

Curling

Date (AEDT) Session Time (AEDT) Thu 5 Feb Mixed Doubles round robin ~8:05 pm – 10:05 pm Later days Men’s & Women’s Round Robin late evening to early morning AEDT Finals (TBC) Medal matches overnight AEDT

Advertisement

I can’t wait to live vicariously through the talented athletes. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Where can I watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina?

For all your Winter Olympic needs, you can tune into the Nine Network, 9Now and Stan Sport.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.