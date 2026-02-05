Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Sport

Your guide to watching the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia (with time conversions)

Get ready for some early mornings and late nights, my friends!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Laura Masia
Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Loading the player...

As the 2026 Winter Olympics get underway in Milano Cortina, all eyes will be on our Aussie athletes as they go for gold.

Advertisement

Officially running for 16 days, kicking off at 6am AEDT on Saturday February 7 and finishing on Sunday February 22, the competition is hotter than ever. The likes of Scotty James, Valentino Guseli, Jakara Anthony, Matt Graham, Adam Lambert and Bree Walker are some of our top medal contenders for Australia.

Olympic rings at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

All the alpine action will be broadcast live on Channel Nine, 9GEM, 9Now and Stan, with extensive coverage from 7.30pm to 10am ensuring no moment is missed.

And thankfully for viewers in Australia, there will be plenty of gold medal action taking place a primetime. Here, we break down the must-see events and when to tune in in Australia to watch them live. All times are in AEDT.

Advertisement

What is the time difference between Italy and Australia?

Italy (Central European Time) is 10 hours behind Australia (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). For example, an event held at 2pm in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games will be broadcast live at 12am in AEDT, or a 6pm event CET is a 4am event AEDT.

Sadly for us Down Under, that means that there are a lot of events in the late night to early mornings. So, if you’ll be following the Winter Olympics like us, grind some coffee beans and prepare to be sleepy at work!

When to watch the key Winter Olympic events in Australia (AEDT)

There are a heap of events to tune into during the2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. So, we’ve compiled a list of the hottest, most nail-biting events that you won’t want to miss and what time they’ll be showing in Australia.

For full, detailed rundown of the entire program, you can check out the Olympic website HERE.

Advertisement

Opening & Closing Ceremonies

Date (AEDT)EventTime (AEDT)
Sat 7 FebOpening Ceremony (Milan)~6:00 am AEDT
Sun 23 FebClosing Ceremony (Verona/Milan)~6:30 am AEDT
Ceremony times may vary by broadcast delay.

Alpine Skiing (Major Medals)

Date (AEDT)EventTime (AEDT)
Sun 8 FebWomen’s Downhill~9:30 pm – 12:30 am
Tue 10 FebWomen’s Team Combined~8:30 pm – 10:20 pm
Sat 14 FebMen’s Giant Slalom~9:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Mon 16 FebMen’s Slalom~9:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Alpine events generally run in the late evening to early morning AEDT.

Cross-Country Skiing / Biathlon

Date (AEDT)EventTime (AEDT)
Tue 10 FebSprint Classic Finals (Men & Women)~9:45 pm – 11:50 pm
Thu 12 FebWomen’s 10 km~10:00 pm – 12:00 am
Sun 15 FebMen’s 50 km Mass Start~11:00 pm – 1:30 am
Advertisement

Cross-country & biathlon events are spread across the Games with several finals each day.

Snowboarding & Freestyle

Date (AEDT)EventTime (AEDT)
Thu 12 FebSnowboard Cross Finals~10:45 pm – 12:25 am
Thu 12 FebSnowboard Halfpipe (Women) Final~8:30 pm – 9:20 pm
TBDFreestyle Skiing Moguls Final~late night AEDT

Exact run times vary; finals often later in the day (Italy time).

Figure Skating (Key Finals)

Date (AEDT)EventTime (AEDT)
Sat 7 FebTeam Event (short)~4:55 am – 8:30 am
Wed 11 FebIce Dance Free Dance~5:30 am – 9:10 am
Fri 13 FebMen’s Free Skate~5:00 am – 9:15 am
Tue 17 FebWomen’s Short Program~4:30 am – 9:15 am
Thu 19 FebWomen’s Free Skate~5:00 am – 9:15 am
Advertisement

Figure skating events run in early morning AEDT due to Italy evenings.

Ice Hockey

Date (AEDT)RoundTime (AEDT)
Fri 6 Feb – ongoingWomen’s Preliminary~10:00 pm – 2:40 am
Wed 11 FebMen’s Preliminaries beginovernight / early morning
Finals (TBC)Medal gamestiming varies later in schedule

Expect multiple matches nightly in AEDT time throughout the Games.

Curling

Date (AEDT)SessionTime (AEDT)
Thu 5 FebMixed Doubles round robin~8:05 pm – 10:05 pm
Later daysMen’s & Women’s Round Robinlate evening to early morning AEDT
Finals (TBC)Medal matchesovernight AEDT
Advertisement
I can’t wait to live vicariously through the talented athletes. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Where can I watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina?

For all your Winter Olympic needs, you can tune into the Nine Network, 9Now and Stan Sport.

Profile picture of Laura Masia
Laura Masia
Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement