Your guide to watching the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Australia (with time conversions)

As the 2026 Winter Olympics get underway in Milano Cortina, all eyes will be on our Aussie athletes as they go for gold.
Officially running for 16 days, kicking off at 6am AEDT on Saturday February 7 and finishing on Sunday February 22, the competition is hotter than ever. The likes of Scotty James, Valentino Guseli, Jakara Anthony, Matt Graham, Adam Lambert and Bree Walker are some of our top medal contenders for Australia.
All the alpine action will be broadcast live on Channel Nine, 9GEM, 9Now and Stan, with extensive coverage from 7.30pm to 10am ensuring no moment is missed.
And thankfully for viewers in Australia, there will be plenty of gold medal action taking place a primetime. Here, we break down the must-see events and when to tune in in Australia to watch them live. All times are in AEDT.
What is the time difference between Italy and Australia?
Italy (Central European Time) is 10 hours behind Australia (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). For example, an event held at 2pm in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games will be broadcast live at 12am in AEDT, or a 6pm event CET is a 4am event AEDT.
Sadly for us Down Under, that means that there are a lot of events in the late night to early mornings. So, if you’ll be following the Winter Olympics like us, grind some coffee beans and prepare to be sleepy at work!
When to watch the key Winter Olympic events in Australia (AEDT)
There are a heap of events to tune into during the2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. So, we’ve compiled a list of the hottest, most nail-biting events that you won’t want to miss and what time they’ll be showing in Australia.
For full, detailed rundown of the entire program, you can check out the Olympic website HERE.
Opening & Closing Ceremonies
|Date (AEDT)
|Event
|Time (AEDT)
|Sat 7 Feb
|Opening Ceremony (Milan)
|~6:00 am AEDT
|Sun 23 Feb
|Closing Ceremony (Verona/Milan)
|~6:30 am AEDT
|Ceremony times may vary by broadcast delay.
Alpine Skiing (Major Medals)
|Date (AEDT)
|Event
|Time (AEDT)
|Sun 8 Feb
|Women’s Downhill
|~9:30 pm – 12:30 am
|Tue 10 Feb
|Women’s Team Combined
|~8:30 pm – 10:20 pm
|Sat 14 Feb
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|~9:00 pm – 11:30 pm
|Mon 16 Feb
|Men’s Slalom
|~9:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Alpine events generally run in the late evening to early morning AEDT.
Cross-Country Skiing / Biathlon
|Date (AEDT)
|Event
|Time (AEDT)
|Tue 10 Feb
|Sprint Classic Finals (Men & Women)
|~9:45 pm – 11:50 pm
|Thu 12 Feb
|Women’s 10 km
|~10:00 pm – 12:00 am
|Sun 15 Feb
|Men’s 50 km Mass Start
|~11:00 pm – 1:30 am
Cross-country & biathlon events are spread across the Games with several finals each day.
Snowboarding & Freestyle
|Date (AEDT)
|Event
|Time (AEDT)
|Thu 12 Feb
|Snowboard Cross Finals
|~10:45 pm – 12:25 am
|Thu 12 Feb
|Snowboard Halfpipe (Women) Final
|~8:30 pm – 9:20 pm
|TBD
|Freestyle Skiing Moguls Final
|~late night AEDT
Exact run times vary; finals often later in the day (Italy time).
Figure Skating (Key Finals)
|Date (AEDT)
|Event
|Time (AEDT)
|Sat 7 Feb
|Team Event (short)
|~4:55 am – 8:30 am
|Wed 11 Feb
|Ice Dance Free Dance
|~5:30 am – 9:10 am
|Fri 13 Feb
|Men’s Free Skate
|~5:00 am – 9:15 am
|Tue 17 Feb
|Women’s Short Program
|~4:30 am – 9:15 am
|Thu 19 Feb
|Women’s Free Skate
|~5:00 am – 9:15 am
Figure skating events run in early morning AEDT due to Italy evenings.
Ice Hockey
|Date (AEDT)
|Round
|Time (AEDT)
|Fri 6 Feb – ongoing
|Women’s Preliminary
|~10:00 pm – 2:40 am
|Wed 11 Feb
|Men’s Preliminaries begin
|overnight / early morning
|Finals (TBC)
|Medal games
|timing varies later in schedule
Expect multiple matches nightly in AEDT time throughout the Games.
Curling
|Date (AEDT)
|Session
|Time (AEDT)
|Thu 5 Feb
|Mixed Doubles round robin
|~8:05 pm – 10:05 pm
|Later days
|Men’s & Women’s Round Robin
|late evening to early morning AEDT
|Finals (TBC)
|Medal matches
|overnight AEDT
Where can I watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina?
For all your Winter Olympic needs, you can tune into the Nine Network, 9Now and Stan Sport.