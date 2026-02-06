When to watch the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Australia

We may be a sun-drenched country, but there’s no doubt that Australians love the Winter Olympics. There’s nothing like getting behind our fellow Aussies — who are often the underdogs amongst their peers from colder-climate countries — and cheering them on as they step up to the world stage at the 2026 Milano Cortina.

Advertisement

But before the compelling events begin, the festivities begin with one of the biggest, larger-than-life events of all — the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

A rare glimpse behind the scenes as the talented dancers rehearse for the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

The Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony is no joke, taking some serious man power and organisation from the talent crew behind it.

There are more than 1300 cast members from 27 countries and more than 500 musicians who composed the original soundtrack. The entire production is the result of more than 700 hours of rehearsals, 182 original costume designs and a whopping 1400 costumes (and 1500 pairs of shoes!) for those performing.

Advertisement

To make the dazzling show come to life, there are 110 make up artists, 70 hairstylists and a whopping 7500m of fabric. That’s more than the legnth 80 football fields, if that’s how your mind works.

Impressive, isn’t it?

To see the fantastic even come to life, keep reading to find out when to tune into the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony and how to watch.

Costume designers hard at work. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images) It’s a big job to design and create all those costumes. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When does the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony start in Australia?

If you’re keen to watch the Opening Ceremony, you better set your alarm.

The event kicks off at 8pm on February 6 in Italy, meaning it will start around 6am AEDT on February 7.

During the Opening Ceremony, you’ll get to see the Australian athletes march, led by flag bearers Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham.

Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham will be the flag bearers for Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The event will be held at the Milano San Sir Olympic Stadium. However, this time around, there won’t just be one cauldron.

For the first time in Olympic history, there will be two — thanks to the spread-out nature geographically of the Olympics this year. One cauldron will be at the iconic Arco della Pace and another in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in Piazza Dibona, which is described by the official Olympic website as being “the emotional centre of the famous mountain town”.

Who is performing at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

You’re in for a treat! The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will feature performances from the likes of Mariah Carey, iconic Italians tenor Andrea Bocelli and songwriter Laura Pausini.

Mariah Carey. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Andrea Bocelli. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) Laura Pausini. (Photo by: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo via Getty Images)

Advertisement

They’ll be joined my Milan native and rapper Ghali, piano prodigy Lang Lang and opera singer Cecila Bartoli.

Ghali. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images) Lang Lang. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images) Cecilia Bartoli. (Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns)

Where can I watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina?

The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony — along with all of the events — will be available to watch on the Nine Network, 9Now and Stan Sport.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.