“Kept very quiet”: Inside Kim Kardashian’s secret romance with Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton

It’s the celebrity pairing nobody predicted – US reality star Kim Kardashian and seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

But, according to insiders, the world famous duo have been quietly romancing – with 45-year-old Kim said to have recently flown to the UK to enjoy an intimate date with the British racing driver.

UK publication The Sun broke the shock news to fans – reporting that the duo stayed at the ritzy Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds – making use of the on-site spa and dining privately together in a room.

Kim and Lewis have been friends for a decade. (Credit: Shutterstock)

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer,” a source told the outlet.

“It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them.

“In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around.”

Indeed, while a romance between the Skims founder and the Ferrari diver, 41, will come as a surprise to many fans of the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive, the duo – who are both single – have been friends for more than 10 years.

They were first pictured publicly together in 2014 when Lewis and his then-girlfriend, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, attended the same London event as Kim and her then-partner Kanye West.

A year later, Kanye revealed how Lewis spent Easter with him at the family home.

Kim and Lewis with their respective partners in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

The rapper told how they played music in his studio and he gushed over the Formula One star’s musical ability.

In fact, Lewis has his own secret identity as a rapper – once revealing on Instagram that he was the mysterious artist XNDA who featured on the Christina Aguilera song Pipe.

“Guys, I’ve spent the last ten years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most talented and beautiful people, which I’m so grateful for. It’s been the most incredible outlet,” the star wrote at the time.

“I haven’t got a project or album, just a bunch of different songs that some of you will be able to ­connect to. They have helped me get through some of the most difficult times.

“At some stage I’m going to find a moment to share with you so bear with me.”

Lewis revealed how he’d had a passion for music since he was a child – a love that intensified when he dated Nicole and had a recording studio built in his home for her.

Lewis connected with Kanye and Kim over music. (Credit: Shutterstock)

And Lewis has previously opened up about his connection with Kanye too.

“I went to see him at his house and he goes ‘You know, you’re just like me, me and you are very much the same,’” Lewis said of Kanye in a 2016 interview with City AM.

“He said ‘I’m big in the music world but I’m trying to do what I love in fashion and people don’t like it. You’re big in your racing world but you love your music, and people will probably struggle to accept that. You need to do what you love and not give a f**k about what anyone thinks.’

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were pictured alongside Demi Moore and others at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. (Credit: Getty)

“Ultimately, we shouldn’t feel like we need to shrink ourselves for other people to feel comfortable,” the racing driver went on.

“Kanye’s outspoken, to say the least… I wish I could be that outspoken, I really do. But I’m signed to all these brands that have an idealistic image that they wish to be connected with, so I need to be careful.”

In the same interview, the star also touched on his penchant for dating beautiful women.

“What the tabloids and gossip sites write makes no difference to my life, and it’s not going to stop me winning races,” Lewis divulged.

“Since school I’ve always been into girls, and there are some beautiful girls out there and that’s definitely a good thing. I certainly can’t complain.”

And prior to his romance with Kim, Lewis was linked to another Kardashian – her younger sister Kendall.

Rumours of a romance between the racing ace and the model were sparked when Kendall was snapped wearing Lewis’ gold chain during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2015.

However, Lewis quickly put speculation to bed.

“Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends,” he told E! News.

