Robert Irwin defends Julia Morris over ‘diva’ rumours

The I’m A Celebrity duo are thick as thieves.
Robert Irwin and Julia Morris’ fierce loyalty to one another extends way beyond health and career goals.

In fact, a source reveals that Robert has been incredibly protective of his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-host.

This comes after reports TV Blackbox made that Julia’s behaviour behind the scenes of the hit reality show this season had been “less than professional”.

“Robert will always defend Julia – she’s been so kind and gracious and very patient with him,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“So he’ll always have her back.”

Robert Irwin, Julia Morris I'm A Celebrity
Robert Irwin has shown his support for his I’m A Celebrity co-host, Julia Morris, amid rumours of diva-like behaviour on set. (Credit: Network 10)

Is Julia a victim of tall poppy syndrome?

Those in the know say the 22-year-old US Dancing With The Stars champion feels that Julia, 57, is being “incredibly unfairly treated”.

“It feels like a bit of tall poppy syndrome to him,” the insider notes.

Julia is said to be so “grateful” for Robert’s support, with our spy adding, “She finds it sweet that he’s being so gallant.”

Robert Irwin, Witney Carson DWTS
Robert’s star has shot through the stratosphere after appearing on – and winning! – US Dancing With The Stars in 2025. (Credit: Getty Images)

Wildlife Warrior Robert joined Julia as co-host of I’m A Celebrity in 2024, following the departure of Dr Chris Brown.

The duo became an instant hit with fans, while Robert’s popularity increased tenfold after his DWTS stint last year.

Though Julia admits the experience on the US reality show “definitely” changed him, she insists it was in the best way.

Robert Irwin, Julia Morris I'm A Celeb
Robert began hosting I’m A Celebrity with Julia in 2024, replacing Dr Chris Brown. (Credit: Network 10)

“Coming back from America, I think it cracked open his heart,” she told Pedestrian.TV.

“I think it moved him in ways that will not even present themselves until it starts to get still a little bit around him.

“There’s no way he would have had that chance to properly celebrate and process that entire four months of hardcore exercise and shooting.”

Robert Irwin
Having been in the spotlight since he was a baby, Julia has credited Robert with being “confident in the man that he is”. (Credit: Getty Images)

Robert a worthy replacement for Dr Chris Brown

Reflecting on their time working together, the former House Husbands star said she was “blown away” by how effortlessly Robert slotted in.

“We have been blown away by the sort of ease that he has not only taken on this role, but made it his own,” she enthused.

She added that it’s “very difficult” to put your own stamp on a role held by someone else for so long, without it just being an homage.

“And Robert has been himself since the very first frame – as he should be,” she said.

“He’s been working for a long, long time, of course he’s going to be confident in the man that he is.”

