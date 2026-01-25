Robert Irwin meets his uncanny lookalike!

To celebrate Robert Irwin returning home from winning big on Dancing With The Stars US and hosting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – his hometown of Caloundra hosted a lookalike contest to find his doppelganger.

But little did Robert realise, the competition would reveal his uncanny twin, local electrician Ben Marshall, who got to meet Robert at Australia Zoo.

“At least for the last five years, everyone always comes up to me and says you look just like Robert,” Ben tells Woman’s Day.

“Some people have even asked if I am Robert!”

Ben admits there was some strong competition at the contest. (Image: Facebook)

SHARING A BIG PERSONALITY

Ben found out about the lookalike contest through an old housemate who told his wife Jenna, and was encouraged to join.

Jenna helped Ben perfect his Robert Irwin impression by buying him some khakis and an inflatable crocodile – and helped him practice his best Robert dance moves and the iconic “Crickey” catchphrase.

He says he was pretty confident he could win when he turned up, but admits there was some strong competition.

“There were some great lookalikes, Reece, the runner up was pretty dead on and could’ve easily taken it out but he was wearing Calvin Klein undies instead of the Bonds,” says Ben, 28.

“I reckon that’s where he went wrong.”

When asked if he shares more than just looks with Robert, Ben says he also has a big personality.

“Robert’s very out there and always smiling, and I definitely see myself in that way, and I also love animals,” he tells.

‘I wouldn’t say I’ve got the best dance moves, but I’ll always have a crack on the dance floor.”

He proved just how “Robert Irwin” he was by handling a Burmese Python. (Image: Supplied)

MEETING THE REAL ROBERT

After the contest, Ben, Jenna and their son Sunny all travelled to Australia Zoo to meet the real Robert.

While Ben admits he was a little starstruck, he was also really excited to meet Robert in the flesh.

“It was so awesome,” Ben shares.

“He is such a nice and genuine bloke!”

For Robert, the feeling was mutual.

“I saw them talking to the winner on the news and I went ‘hang on a minute, this guy really does look like me’,” says Robert.

“So I said ‘listen bring him in to Australia Zoo, I wanna see how Robert Irwin this bloke really is’.”

To see just how “Robert Irwin” Ben was, the real Robert got him to hold a Burmese Python, which was no stress for Ben,

“Holey moley, this is actually kind of weird man,” Robert said when he first met Ben.

“Look at this, dude there’s two of us!”

Now officially blessed as Robert’s twin, Ben says he’s thinking of becoming a professional Robert Irwin impersonator.

“It’s always been on the back of my mind,” he reveals.

“My wife has always said there needs to be a lookalike competition where you can dress like Robert, and get hired for hens night like a Robert Irwin crocodile hunter stripper.”

He also reveals some of his clients for his electrical business have been asking for the Robert Irwin experience.

“There’s been a bit more traction on the business page,” Ben tells.

“You never know, I might have to change my uniform to khaki!”

