Robert Irwin’s I’m a Celebrity crush on Mia Fevola has everyone talking – even Brendan Fevola has weighed in!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here producers were reportedly up to their old tricks and doing their best to engineer a romance between Mia Fevola and Love Island star Matt Zukowski but according to our camp spies, it fizzled before it even got started.

“Matt would try to flirt with Mia and it would kind of… die,” says a source to Woman’s Day.



Left scratching their heads, producers couldn’t work out why the pair weren’t hitting it off, but another spy reckons they know the reason why – host Robert Irwin, 22.

MIA AND ROBERT’S FLIRTY FRIENDSHIP

“Robert thinks Mia is absolutely stunning,” dishes our insider.

“He had seen her on social media and on TV but in real life he was blown away and he thought she was awesome.”

So much so, we hear Robert couldn’t stop blushing every time he was in Mia’s presence.

“Robert is super confident and isn’t one to mix up his lines but whenever he was around Mia he would get a little nervous. It was very cute. There was definitely a bit of flirting going on.”

Dad approves! Brendan Fevola would be happy for Mia to date a gent like Robert. (Image: Ten)

The spy adds the pair bonded over their experiences on Dancing With the Stars, with Mia appearing on the Australian version last year and Robert recently taking home the coveted mirror ball in the US.

“Mia watched Robert’s highlight reel from Dancing and has seen the Bonds ad, and like the rest of Australia, she was very impressed. She also thinks he is hilarious and loves how he can be cheeky and charming at the same time.”

JUNGLE CRUSH

Dance duo! The pair have lots in common, including starring on Dancing With The Stars. (Image: Getty, Seven)

Even co-host Julia Morris noticed Robert’s little crush.

“Julia kept making jokes about it and told Robert she could play matchmaker if he wanted her to, much to Robert’s amusement.”

However, we hear mum Terri didn’t see the funny side.

“She basically told Robert to pull his head in,” laughs our source.

Matchmaker! Host Julia Morris noticed the pair’s chemistry and wanted to play matchmaker. (Image: Ten)

Meanwhile, Mia’s dad, former AFL player-turned radio host, Brendan Fevola, who was crowned king of the jungle in season two of the reality show, thinks Robert is a “legend” and “top bloke.”

“He would be stoked if she was with someone as down-to-earth as Robert. Someone with a good head on their shoulders.”

Adding further fuel to chatter of a potential future romance, Mia recently started following Robert on Instagram.

“For now, they’re just mates but who knows what could happen,” our source continues.

Dad Brendan Fevola approves! (Image: Phillip Castleton/AreMedia)

This isn’t the first onset flirtfest Robert has been involved in. Last year he was linked to Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez following their appearance on DWTS.

