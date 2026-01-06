Inside Robert Irwin and Trent Dalton’s unexpected friendship

Beloved Australian author Trent Dalton has posted a tribute to Robert Irwin on Instagram, after the 21-year-old uploaded a photo of himself reading Trent’s bestselling book Love Stories.

“Nothing to see here, just a global superstar reading the “Found Under Tree” chapter of LOVE STORIES… under a tree,” Trent posted on Instagram this week, alongside a carousel of photos documenting his almost two-decade friendship with the youngest member of the Irwin clan.

“I first encountered this beautiful and rare creature when he was six years old (SWIPE LEFT) and I was on a week-long assignment for Qweekend magazine, following the unstoppable Irwin family up the wild Wenlock River, Cape York Peninsula, on a crocodile research and conservation trip,” he continued.

The Gravity Let Me Go author continued, saying he always found Robert under trees or underwater or looking up at the stars when he was on that trip.

“The kid burned with the most extraordinary inner fire; so much life in him and so much love. Show me the boy at six and I’ll show you the man,” he said.

Trent said he and photographer Russell Shakespeare both agreed that they’d never met another person who was “so completely and utterly alive to the world”.

“It was on that trip that Robert began asking Russell about the wonders of photography, clearly sensing another perfect motivation to get closer to all creatures great and small,” he explained.

“Russell carried on fanning the flames of the boy’s photography passion for years and, today, Robert is a wildlife photographer of great skill, recognised with a major international photography award by London’s Natural History Museum.”

Trent said the Irwin family named a crocodile after him during the trip, who he often thinks about when he’s working on his book ideas.

“Thanks for reading Love Stories, dear @robertirwinphotography and love ya to bits, dear @rustypostcards,” he concluded his post.

Terri and Bindi Irwin were quick to comment on the post, sharing their own memories of the trip.

“Thank you for sharing our passion to protect crocodiles. I hope we can share a campfire under the stars by the Wenlock River again one day,” Terri wrote.

“Such incredible memories. Thank you so much,” added Bindi.

(Credit: Instagram)

Trent’s post comes just a couple of months after Robert won the hearts of millions of people across America, and around the world, when he won the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

After his win, he spoke to our sister publication TV WEEK about why he chose to perform a tribute dance to his mother Terri during the show.

“I really wanted to pay tribute to my mum who really kept everything going, kept my dad’s legacy alive, kept our family together through thick and thin,” he said.

“The dance was telling a story of grief through the lens of positivity and the people in your life who can lift you up through the hardest moments. It was also a story to say thank you to all of the mums and the single parents who work really, really hard.”

