Dr Jana Pittman has opened up about her body battles, and the pressures of elite sport that she says made them so hard to break.

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The former Olympian and mum-of-six, who has previously spoken about her struggle with bulimia, got honest on the Beautiful Inside podcast, hosted by Sigourney Cantelo.

Jana Pittman’s bulimia battle

Looking back, Jana says she doesn’t believe there was a deeper psychological cause behind the eating disorder. Instead, she describes it as a “coping mechanism” – a quick fix for when things felt uncomfortable.

She explains that her fast-moving, neurodiverse brain was always looking for relief. A treat would bring comfort, then guilt, then more of the same.

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But Jana says it was never just about her – the sport she was in played a big part.

“I realised that it wasn’t just my noise,” she says, explaining that being light was part of the job in track and field.

She says her body was genuinely undernourished at times, which led to some serious signs. She stopped getting her period and grew fine, fluffy hair known as lanugo.

“You’re fighting against your motivation system, but you’re also fighting your genuine body,” she says, referencing when she tried to return to a healthy weight.

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Things changed when she moved into bobsled, where being heavier was actually an advantage. Jana says the urges eased, even though she didn’t have to do anything about them.

(Credit: Instagram)

Jana Pittman on her eating disorder journey

It’s a story Jana first shared publicly in 2018, when she revealed she had battled bulimia for around 15 years. She told Whimn it began at 18, when she was trying to balance life as a top athlete with being a normal teenager.

Jana thought she’d found a way to keep control. “But I realised it completely had control over me,” she said at the time.

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By 2008, after what she called “rock bottom”, Jana confided in her mum, who helped her find specialist support. She had about six years of treatment, and said she still tried to remember how all-consuming it felt.

Now a doctor, Jana has also served as an ambassador for the InsideOut Institute, which works to raise awareness of eating disorders and break down the stigma around them.

If you or someone you know needs support for an eating disorder or body image concerns, call the Butterfly Foundation National Helpline on 1800 33 4673 (1800 ED HOPE).

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