Karl Stefanovic has opened up about the GLP-1 medication behind his weight loss transformation.

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The former Today host, 52, took to Instagram to promote a new episode of his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, and he didn’t hold back.

“Yes, I’ve been on Ozempic. Half my mates have too,” Karl wrote in the caption. “But this chat with James Smith has opened my eyes.”

The episode features James Smith, who built one of the world’s biggest weight loss coaching businesses.

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Why did Karl Stefanovic use GLP-1 medication?

Karl first opened up about his weight loss journey in May, revealing he’d lost 15 kilos and crediting his youngest daughter, Harper, for the push to make a change.

At the time, he said he’d been at his heaviest two years earlier and described himself as being on “a one-way ticket to a heart attack”.

“I was always physically active, but I just couldn’t budge this weight,” he said on his podcast. He admitted it took a toll on his mental health and self-confidence too.

Karl said he turned to GLP-1 medication to “kickstart” his weight loss journey. He’s since added regular gym sessions, walks, and cutting back on alcohol.

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“It’s changed my life!” he said.

Karl in November 2023 vs October 2026. (Credit: Getty)

Karl Stefanovic’s weight loss journey

Now, Karl is speaking even more candidly about the GLP-1 medication.

“I went on Ozempic because I was 105 kilos, and then I lost 15 kilos by being on it,” he said on the most recent episode of his podcast.

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He said it was “upsetting and frustrating” that he couldn’t shift the weight, no matter how much exercise he did. He eventually weaned himself off the medication and kept up his gym routine.

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