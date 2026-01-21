Julia Morris reveals secret behind stunning transformation

Julia Morris is feeling good – with the I’m a Celebrity star describing happiness as “leaking” out of her in a recent interview.

The presenter and comedian has been wowing viewers of the Channel 10 show – beaming in behind the scenes snaps and showing off her svelte figure in a series of colourful outfits.

“Look at you gorgeous woman,” fellow star Rebecca Gibney commented beneath one Instagram snap of Julia wearing a bright pink, off-the-shoulder dress on set.

“You look fabulous, what’s your secret?” another fan of the star asked.

Fans are in love with Julia’s transformation (pictured left in 2023 with Dr Chris Brown, and recently with Robert Irwin). (Credit: Instagram/ladyjuliamorris)

Julia herself was quick to reply.

“The secret is being truly happy. It’s written all over me,” she shared.

Indeed, in a recent interview with TVWEEK, Julia divulged more about how a new sense of contentment – four years after the end of her 16-year marriage – was behind her stunning new look.

“I’m definitely the happiest I’ve ever been, but I didn’t know I’d feel like that when I stepped into this journey four years ago,” the 57-year-old shared.

“In the past few years my marriage broke up, I lost my dad and Dr Chris resigned from the jungle. All my guys! But that’s the ebb and flow of life, isn’t it?

“You have to sit in it; there’s no fast track. You can’t play the blame game. Be a little self-reflective and make personal changes,” she added.

While the star didn’t go into detail about the personal changes she made, they certainly haven’t included a new romance – in fact quite the opposite.

“People say, ‘Have you met someone?’ and I say, ‘Absolutely not – and that’s why I look so great!’” the star told TVWEEK.

Julia says happiness is “leaking” out of her. (Credit: Instagram/ladyjuliamorris)

She may be beaming now, but there’s no denying Julia’s been through some ups and downs over the years.

In July 2025 she was diagnosed with ADHD and she reflected on some of the challenges that had brought in an interview with ABC’s The Assembly.

“One thing that I look back on, and I think having an earlier diagnosis would have helped with, is how much I’ve let my friends down over the years,” the star told host Leigh Sales.

“When I make a plan with someone, I’m like, ‘Let’s absolutely do it, but there’s every possibility I’ll pull out’, so I can do some pre-disappointment.”

Another challenge she faced at the height of her career was a secret health battle.

“I was always trying to shove more in and then I got a little tingle, and I remember my ex saying at the time: ‘I think that’s shingles’,” Julia told 7NEWS.com.au in October 2025.

Julia was filming at the time, and declined to go to hospital, but her condition worsened.

“They had to get a nurse on set and we still had two weeks to shoot,” the star recalled.

“The physical toll was immediate and overwhelming — I had a red rash across my torso, an aching body and the most brutal headache.”

The comedian revealed the diagnosis “completely altered” how she lived and worked.

“Some days I had to be lifted into the make-up chair on set, other days they would just put the make-up on while I was still in bed,” she said.

