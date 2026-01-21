Inside Cruz Hewitt’s sweet friendship with Roger Federer’s twins

Tucked away in the stands at the Australian Open on January 20, snugly slotted beside Roger Federer’s twin girls, 17-year-old Cruz Hewitt looked in his element.
The budding tennis star – son of Lleyton and Bec Hewitt – appeared happy and relaxed – his blond curls tumbling down his forehead, a simple white t-shirt adding to the laid-back vibe.
Beside him, Roger’s girls Myla and Charlene, 16, were just as enthralled in the proceedings, chatting happily to Cruz as they watched Jannik Sinner of Italy go up against Hugo Gaston of France in the first round of the men’s singles.
Those who saw the teen offspring of two of tennis’ most beloved stars described it as “cuteness overload” – and according to one insider it “makes perfect sense” that the trio “adore” being reunited, because they’ve known each other “almost their whole lives”.
“Cruz has always been like the big brother to the girls and to the Federer twin boys Leo and Lenny who are 10,” the source tells Woman’s Day, adding that their mothers Mirka Federer and Bec have “always been very close”.
They are not the only ones.
“What a lot of people forget is the fact that Roger and Lleyton, whilst polar opposites in character and as players… are actually very close friends,” the source adds.
In fact, Lleyton and Roger first clashed on court at almost the same age their children are now.
“They were 15-years old in 1996 at the junior level and have been mates ever since,” the source continues, adding that over the years the families have stayed in the same luxury hotels and spent a lot of free time together.
“For Cruz, now that he’s really grown into a very impressive young man, he would – in that cute teenage way – be clearly smitten with the Federer twin girls who have grown into the most poised young women just like their mum,” the source explains.
And it appears the young tennis star could be spending even more time with one of the sport’s most famous families in due course – if his father has a say.
“Cruz has always looked up to Roger and there’s a very real chance Lleyton may even work out a way Cruz could go and visit the Federer family in their Valbella Switzerland home,” the insider says, explaining Roger has a tennis court there, set up for his own personal use.
“Imagine the great Roger Federer giving young Cruz Hewitt tennis tips – it doesn’t get much better!”