Home Entertainment

‘Absolute cinema’: Passionate I’m a Celeb co-star kiss delights viewers 

It all began with a chat about a love scene in Home and Away…
I'm a Celeb kissChannel 10

It was the jungle moment that had viewers of Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! glued to their couches.

Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou enjoyed a passionate smooch with a co-star as their camp mates looked on.

Rebekah Elmaloglou, Nath Valvo kiss
Rebekah locked lips with her co-star. (Credit: Channel 10)

And it all began with a chat Rebekah had about a kissing scene that involved her former Home and Away co-star Guy Pearce.

Comedian and camp member Nath Valvo was keen to understand just how a TV kiss differed from a real life one.

It prompted an explanation from 52-year-old Rebekah that the main difference was “no tongue”, but it could depend on what individual actors were happy with.

The conversation led Nath to ask if Rebekah could demonstrate such a kiss.

What happened next was described as “brilliant”, “hilarious” and “absolute cinema” by social media fans.

As their fellow camp mates pretended to be directors and cameramen, Rebekah whipped off Nath’s hat and locked lips with him.

The I'm a Celebrity kiss
The scene caused much hilarity. (Credit: Channel 10)

The pair collapsed in a passionate embrace – before emerging in fits of giggles.

“I think he wants to do it again,” Rebekah – who is happily married to husband Kane  Baker – joked in a piece to camera on the show.

“Little bit worried now that Rebecca’s going to fall in love with me, but come on now mate – it’s just pretend,” Nath, who is also married to husband Cody, quipped after the pash.

Rebekah Elmaloglou
Rebekah joked about the pash afterwards. (Credit: Channel 10)

The duo have since spoken of the moment on social media – both sharing a snippet of the video to their respective social media accounts.

“Soap opera pash,” Nath commented, while Rebekah replied. “I think I’m in love with you now Nath.”

The duo’s fellow camp mates also got in on the action, with radio presenter and comedian Concetta Caristo simply writing, “HOT”.

Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

