Exclusive: ‘Isn’t the first time’: Inside details on OTHER Beckham wedding feud

Long before Brooklyn Beckham made sensational allegations about his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz on social media, there was another Beckham wedding that had the world talking.

The date was July 4 1999. The location? The 15th century Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin – a spot chosen for its privacy and fairytale charm.

He won’t remember it of course, but Brooklyn himself was there serving a very special role during the big day.

Aged just four months old, he was ring bearer for his impossibly famous parents – the singer known as “Posh Spice”, Victoria Adams, and his professional football player father David Beckham.

What transpired was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the 1990s, with media coverage of the event snapped up eagerly by the fascinated public.

Victoria shows off her engagement ring in January 1998, and pictured in 1999 with David. (Credit: Getty)

The official wedding photos, however, were published exclusively by British magazine OK! For a reported $AU2 million.

Those who got their hands on one of the 1.5 million copies of the magazine sold, saw Victoria resplendent in an ivory Vera Wang gown and 18-carat gold tiara by Slim Barrett adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds.

After the duo said their vows, they memorably changed into matching outfits coloured bold purple – cementing the moment in pop culture for years to come.

“I tried to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit and I don’t know when that happened,” David recalled in the 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham. “I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it. But what were we thinking?”

“But it was fun,” Victoria replied in defence on the show. “We weren’t worried about what people would say. I mean, Christ, how lovely to be that way when you just really don’t care.”

26 years on from that iconic wedding, Victoria’s son Brooklyn made sensational allegations that Victoria “hijacked” his own nuptials and danced “very inappropriately” with him, leaving him “uncomfortable and humiliated”.

DJ Fat Tony, a guest and performer on the day, claimed bride Nicola, 31, left in tears when Latin singer Marc Anthony called Victoria “the most beautiful woman in the room” and invited her to dance with her son on stage.

He said Nicola’s family followed their daughter and, once the dance was done, a “devastated” Brooklyn did too.

Now, an insider’s insight into what allegedly went on behind the scenes at Posh’s own nuptials give further context to those claims.

(Credit: Getty)

“This isn’t the first time in-laws have been upset at a Beckham wedding,” a source tells New Idea. “It happened at her own!”

The insider claims David’s working class family were “blindsided” by the media spotlight when he and Victoria first dated, then married.

“It was all very exciting for everyone,” the source claims, “until the coverage of the wedding came out.”

“It became pretty clear by page 50 that there was LOADS of photos with the Adams family and very little of the Beckhams,” the insider goes on, adding the few photos that depicted David’s sister were “not very flattering at all”.

“Even worse, there was a special ‘thank you’ sign-off at the end for Victoria’s mum and dad, no mention of David’s,” the insider explains.

“So there were plenty of noses out of joint over on David’s side of the family for weeks after that wedding.”

Whatever feathers may have been ruffled all those years ago have no doubt since settled – and it’s something Victoria reportedly hopes will happen with her estranged son.

“David and Victoria believe that over time Brooklyn will come back,” a family source told People. “But they can’t do anything until then.”

