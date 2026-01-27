‘He understands’: Michael Schumacher update no one saw coming 

It’s been 12 years since Formula One legend Michael Schumacher suffered life-changing injuries in a skiing accident.

Since then, the former racing driver has never been seen in public, and updates on his health have been rare.

But now, incredible new details have emerged about the star’s recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

Michael Schumacher’s legacy lives on. (Credit: Getty)

The Daily Mail reports that 57-year-old Michael is no longer bedridden, with sources saying he can sit up in a wheelchair and be wheeled around his homes in Majorca and Lake Geneva.

“The feeling is he understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them,” one source told the outlet.

Michael’s wife of 30 years, Corinna, has remained tight-lipped on her husband’s condition since his devastating accident.

She – along with a team of nurses and therapists – has remained by his side to care for him in the years since.

“Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here,” Corinna explained in rare quotes given during the filming of the Netflix documentary Schumacher in 2021.

Corinna has cared for her husband since his accident. (Credit: Getty)

“He still shows me how strong he is every day. We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy.

“We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

“And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him.”

In the film, Corinna also spoke of how it had never occurred to her that something so bad could happen to Michael, given how he had made it through his Formula One career unscathed.

“We’d always made it through his races safely. Which is why I was certain he had a few guardian angels that were keeping an eye out for him,” she said on the doco.

“I don’t know if it’s just a kind of protective wall that you put up yourself or if it’s because you’re in a way naive but it simply never occurred to me that anything could ever happen to Michael.

“I never blamed God for why this happened now. It was just really bad luck, all the bad luck anyone could ever have in their life.”

In December 2025, in rare comments, Richard Hopkins – the former head of operations at Formula One team Red Bull – predicted that racing fans would never see the seven-time champion again.

Michael was injured in a skiing accident. (Credit: Getty)

“I haven’t heard anything recently. I understand he has a Finnish doctor, a personal doctor,” he told SPORTbible.

“I don’t think we’ll see Michael again. I’m slightly uncomfortable talking about his condition because of how secretive, for the right reasons, the family wants to keep it,” he added.

Expanding on the second point, Richard added, “I think there is that respect with anybody who goes to visit Michael, not to share anything. That’s the way the family wants it to be. I think that’s fair and respectful towards the family. Even if I did know, the family would be disappointed if I shared anyway.”

“So I can make a remark, have an opinion, but I’m not in that inner circle. I’m not Jean Todt, I’m not Ross Brawn, I’m not Gerhard Berger, who visits Michael. I’m a long way from that,” he added.



