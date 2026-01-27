Outpouring of love as Dawson’s Creek star shares moving new posts

It’s been four short months since former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek was forced to pull out of a planned reunion with his co-stars amid his continuing fight against stage three colorectal cancer.

Advertisement

The beloved actor, 48, appeared frail as he shared an emotional video message with fans lamenting the fact he couldn’t be there.

“I can’t believe I don’t get to hug this beautiful cast in person,” the father of six said in his address.

“I just wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single one of you for being here tonight. From the cast, to the crew and everyone who has donated time and been so generous. And especially every single one of you, the best fans in the world.”

The star appeared gaunt in the video. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

In December, the star responded to fans who expressed alarm over his gaunt appearance in that video – assuring them it wasn’t related to his cancer fight.

“I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago,” James said in an interview on the US Today show.

“I’d lost so much weight because of the stomach virus, yeah,” he continued. “No, it was not cancer related. Although with cancer everything’s like, ‘Why don’t we super-size that stomach virus?’”

Now, weeks into a new year, James has taken to social media to give fans an insight into his life four months on from the reunion he missed – and celebrate the birthdays of some of those closest to him.

Advertisement

One image shared to Instagram on January 26 showed James holding his daughter Annabel tight.

“My father and my daughter share a birthday today,” the star wrote, referring to Annabel and his own father, Jim.

“At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me.

“But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognise the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart.

Advertisement

James shared a moving photo of him with his daughter Annabel. (Credit: Instagram/vanderjames)

“I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you’re in more fun. Different sense of humour, but you both have a way of alchemising the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this.

“In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life,” the star concluded his post.

“The world is a better place because the two of you are in it.”

Advertisement

James’ tribute came just days after he shared another new video to Instagram, this time talking about new year’s resolutions – and why he won’t be making any until spring.

James’ latest video sparked an outpouring of love from fans. (Credit: Instagram/vanderjames)

“Why are we celebrating a new year in the dead of winter?” the star, who lives in Texas where the weather in January can be cool and crisp, said.

“Why are we celebrating new beginnings at a time when nature rests?

Advertisement

“The time to celebrate a new beginning and a new you and a new resolution is in the spring.

“So I’m going to say screw it,” the star went on. I’m going to take the winter to recover, to rest, and I’m gonna make New Year’s resolutions in the spring.”

Fans of the actor were heartened by his latest social media appearances.

“Looking healthy and strong brother. Praying for your health,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“I am with you!” another added. “On my second round of chemo for triple negative breast cancer and this weather is perfect for recovery! Sending prayers and good vibes!”

“Wintering. Slowing down. Resting. Turning within. Enjoy it all. Allow it,” another chimed in.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.