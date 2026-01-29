Truth revealed as Luke Bateman’s chemistry with co-star becomes “talk of the set”

I’m a Celebrity fans can’t get enough of the bond between Luke Bateman and his fellow camper Triple J host Concetta Caristo.

The duo’s friendly chemistry has been obvious since the hit Channel 10 show relaunched on TV screens on January 18.

On her part, Concetta called NRL player turned BookTok star the “hot book guy”, lauding him for being “just so lovely” and “so inspiring”.

“I’ve literally talked about you,” she gushed when meeting him for the first time. “Because of all the book stuff”.

Luke, meanwhile, hasn’t been shy about showing his admiration for the radio star.

Luke Bateman was thrilled to meet Concetta. (Credit: Channel 10)

When Concetta shared a clip of their enthusiastic first meeting on her own Instagram page, he responded with affection.

“The first time we met, my heart can’t take it,” he wrote, accompanying his comment with a crying emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Indeed, Luke has been candid about the important friendships he formed during his jungle experience.

“I formed a very close relationship with a few people,” he told Woman’s Day in an exclusive interview. “I look forward to that friendship being a part of my life for many years to come.”

Viewers, meanwhile, can’t get enough of Luke and Concetta’s on-screen interactions.

“OBSESSED with you two,” one fan shared on social media, while another weighed in writing, “[Concetta] loves him… just like the rest of us.”

“Concetta and Luke, the final two!” another fan predicted in a comment.

Concetta gushed over Luke. (Credit: Channel 10)

Former Bachelor star Luke, 30, is single – having split from his match on the dating show, Ellie Rolfe, 31, in March 2024.

Concetta, 31, meanwhile, split from her comedian boyfriend Ben Kochan in 2025, and previously said on her radio show that she was offered the chance to go on I’m a Celebrity shortly after their “devastating” break up.

“Luke’s close bond with Concetta was the talk of the set,” a source told New Idea.

“They get on like a house on fire and Concetta adores him. While it’s nothing romantic, they quickly became the best friends. It’s very cute!”

Luke is known for his BookTok content. (Credit: Instagram/lukebateman_)

Certainly, it appears Luke has been keen to put his history of on-screen romancing firmly behind him with his latest TV stint, with a source telling Pedestrian that he was now extremely aware of how dating shows work behind the scenes.

“Luke’s been there. He’s done it. He knows how it’s produced and what it does to your life,” the source said.

“He doesn’t want to be edited into a character again. He wants people to know the real him.”

