I’m A Celebrity’s Luke Bateman’s TikTok book reviews land him on Reese Witherspoon’s radar

Luke Bateman has been winning over Australia one heartfelt moment at a time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and it appears he’s scored an unexpected A-list fan in the process.

In a twist no-one saw coming, Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon is now following the former reality star on social media – and insiders say it’s all thanks to Luke’s passion for books.

“The connection is wild,” a source close to Luke, 31, tells Woman’s Day. “Reese has her own hugely successful book club and she’s been genuinely inspired by Luke’s posts about reading.”

Luke Bateman has become an I’m A Celebrity fan favourite. (Credit: Instagram)

Reese Witherspoon and Luke Bateman: A match made in rom-com heaven

The insider reveals Reese, 49, has been particularly taken with Luke’s unique male perspective on popular novels.

“She loves how passionate he is and how openly he talks about books,” they note. “It’s refreshing and it’s really caught her attention.”

Since stepping into the spotlight of the jungle, Luke – who first found fame as an NRL player and then on The Bachelors Australia – has been gaining thousands of new followers by the day.

“The interest has been mind-blowing,” the source confirms. “Luke’s audience has exploded.”

Reese Witherspoon is said to be “inspired” by Luke’s TikTok posts about reading. (Credit: Getty Images)

And Reese isn’t the only big name sliding into his digital fan club.

Insiders say Luke’s new followers now include actors from the hit series Heated Rivalry, among many others, like Zac Efron‘s brother Dylan Efron, who recently competed on US Dancing With The Stars with I’m A Celeb host Robert Irwin.

Robert, 22, has reportedly even suggested that Luke should follow in his footsteps if the opportunity to launch himself on the US reality juggernaut presents itself.

The actress and producer is known for championing authors through Reese’s Book Club. (Credit: Instagram)

Next stop, Hollywood!

Meanwhile, friends are already whispering that Luke’s future could stretch far beyond Australian television.

“Hollywood is absolutely beckoning,” the insider says. “When people like Reese start paying attention, doors open very quickly.”

While Luke’s team is keeping things grounded for now, those closest to him say it wouldn’t be surprising to see him explode once the jungle dust settles.

“It’s easy to imagine Luke popping up in Los Angeles after this,” they say. “The interest is real.”

The star’s review of the Heated Rivalry book and TV series saw an influx of followers – including some cast members! (Credit: Instagram)

And when powerhouse women like Pink are also cheering him on, the dream suddenly feels well within reach.

“When strong women like Reese and Pink are in your audience supporting what you do, you realise the dreams you once dared to have might actually come true,” the source shares.

Back home, fans have rallied hard behind Luke’s emotional journey and positive energy displayed on I’m A Celeb, and many believe this is just the beginning of his next chapter.

“People are genuinely rooting for him,” says the insider. “Australia’s fallen in love with Luke and now it seems Hollywood has, too.”

And if Reese Witherspoon is any indication, Luke Bateman’s post-jungle life could be bigger than anyone ever imagined.

