Loved-up Reese Witherspoon is on holidays with potential hubby no.3

From 'trial marriage' in New York to romance in the French Riviera.
Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann
The pair were first linked in July last year. (image: Backgrid)

Two-time divorcee Reese Witherspoon has supposedly been giving her financier boyfriend Oliver Haarmann a trial run for marriage by living together in New York, before she takes the plunge again into wedded life.

From the besotted look on her face while on a romantic holiday with him in St Tropez, the couple of a year are on a clear path down the aisle!

“Reese is hoping that sharing the same space and seeing Oliver on a regular basis will prove her feelings are exactly right – and that he’s truly the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with,” a source says.

The actress, 49, appeared to be taking a summer break ahead of her promo tour for the new season of Morning Wars.

And she couldn’t have looked more relaxed as she soaked up the yacht life in the South of France with Oliver, 57, by her side.

An insider tells Woman’s Day that Reese has a lot in common with the German businessman and enjoys the fact he’s not from her Hollywood world.

The actress likes that he’s “not from Hollywood”. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It can be easy to dismiss Reese as a bubbly blonde but she is very smart and her knowledge of art is PhD-level,” the source says.

“Oliver’s very similar and appreciates her intellect – and unlike some of her romantic partners in the past, he isn’t threatened at all by it.”

“He definitely boosts her confidence and worships the ground she walks on.”

The pair also seem in sync when it comes to their family priorities, with Oliver believed to have two grown sons from a past marriage.

He’s been spotted spending time with Reese’s older son Deacon Phillippe, 21, and his big sister Ava, 25, is said to approve of the relationship.

Our insider says Oliver has also been making “a big effort” with Tennessee, 12, her son with second husband Jim Toth.

“Reese has been testing the waters on a marriage with Oliver and she’s determined to not make any more mistakes,” the source says.

“But at the end of the day, she’s an old-fashioned girl who goes all in when she finds love.”

