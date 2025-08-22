If you fancy yourself a streaming fanatic then you most certainly have heard of the widely popular Apple TV+ series, Morning Wars.

The buzzy drama has landed top honours including Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Awards, as well as worldwide acclaim, since its premiere in 2019.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, the series received an early renewal for season four ahead of the release of its third season.

If that alone isn’t reason enough to add Morning Wars – or The Morning Show as it’s known in the US – to your watch list, then read on for everything you need to know about the hit series.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both star in Morning Wars. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Where can I watch Morning Wars in Australia?

You can stream all current seasons – one through three – of Morning Wars on Apple TV+ in Australia.

With an Apple TV+ subscription, you can also watch other hit series like Physical starring Rose Byrne, Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis and The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

Is there a trailer for Morning Wars season four?

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for season four of Morning Wars. You can watch it below.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Morning Wars will return on Wednesday, 17 September, 2025 with the first episode. Episodes will continue to drop weekly until the finale airs on 19 November 2025.

Season one premiered in November 2019, season two in September 2021, and season three in September 2023.

The series has been renewed for a fourth season (Credit: Apple TV+)

What is Morning Wars season 4 about?

Morning Wars explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

In season three, the future of the network was thrown into question and loyalties were pushed to the brink when a tech titan took an interest in UBA – the fictional news network.

Unexpected alliances formed, private truths were weaponised and everyone was forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

As for season four, things will pick back up in spring 2024, almost two whole years after the events of season three.

With the dust settled and the UBA-NBN merger now complete, we get to watch as the newsroom takes on new responsibilities, struggles with secretive motives and deals with the concept of truth in a polarised America.

In season four of the Morning Wars the story is set to leave us questioning who can be trusted and what’s real in the age of deep fakes, cover ups and conspiracy theories.

Who is cast in Morning Wars?

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded season three ensemble cast was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

In season four, it’s reported that majority of the cast are likely to reprise their roles. According to Deadline, Jeremy Irons will be joining the show for the upcoming season, appearing as Alex Levy’s father. Marion Cotillard is also tipped to be joining the cast as Celine Dumont, a “savvy operator from a storied European family.”

