We all know any movie featuring blonde powerhouse Reese Witherspoon will be a good one, but what many don’t know is she is also a proud Mum.

Taking to the screen with some iconic moments, including the *bend and snap* as Elle Woods, teaching all of us girls that pink is a uniform.

The 48-year-old swapped puppies and purses for her role in Big Little Lies as Madeline Mackenzie, which shows that Reese really can do it all.

But behind the woman on screen is also a mother to three, so, here is everything we know about Ava, Deacon and Tennesse.

(Credit: Getty) Ava Phillippe 25 Reese’s eldest child, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe was born in 1999 when the actress was only 23. At the time Reese was married to American actor, Ryan Phillippe, who appeared alongside the actress in Cruel Intentions in 1999. After a seven-year relationship and two children, they split in 2006. Now a spitting image of her mother, Ava, 25, shares a similar sense of style and love for beauty and fashion. Whilst speaking to People magazine at Coachella in 2022, Ava said “When we’re separated, we’re like, ‘What are you wearing? Oh! That’s weirdly similar,’ ” she joked. In 2019, Ava headed to UC Berkely and is now pursuing a career in modeling, securing campaigns with Vince Camuto, Ivy Park and Draper James. (Credit: Getty) Deacon Phillippe 21 Reese welcomed her second child Deacon Reese Philippe with ex-husband Ryan in 2003. The 21-year-old graduated from high school in 2022 and has now begun pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. In 2020 he released his first single “Long Run” which kick-started his career as a music producer. He shared his love for music with Interview magazine, saying “When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there’s more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it’s the production that makes me feel something.” Following in his father’s footsteps, he shared that his dad helped him get into it with their shared love of music. He also made his acting debut in the third season of Netflix’s show Never Have I Ever. Deacon is currently attending New York University and has now released his debut album, A New Earth. “This project was created in my dorm, made by three college kids with big dreams and bigger hearts,” Deacon shared on his Instagram. (Credit: Instagram) Tennesse Toth 12 Reese married actor and producer Jim Toth in 2011 and welcomed their first child together, Tennesse in 2012. Her youngest is kept out of the public eye, but is often seen with the actress at sporting events and the occasional premiere. Following Reese and Jim’s divorce in 2023, a source told People that the pair were still focused on creating a healthy environment for their son. “They love Tennessee, and this is their focus. The move from Los Angeles to Nashville was a big deal for him,” the insider shared. “They don’t want the divorce to affect him negatively. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama.” The three children have been pictured together frequently on Reese’s Instagram along with their own private accounts, with the older two sharing their love for one another.

