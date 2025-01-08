Coming to Prime Video on January 30, You’re Cordially Invited is a must-see this year for guaranteed laughs.

Starring Reese Witherspoon who has graced our screens as Elle, from Legally Blonde, Madeline in Big Little Lies and Annette in Cruel Intentions – just a few of her top hits.

Alongside the American actress, Will Ferrell will be co-staring, and let’s be honest. Is there even a bad comedy starring Will?

Known for his comedic roles, he has also starred in Elf, Anchorman. Blades of Glory and Step Brothers to name a few.

With the movie due for release in just a few weeks, here is everything we know.

WHAT IS YOU’RE CORDIALLY INVITED ABOUT?

When two weddings are mistakenly scheduled for the same day at the same venue, both bridal parties must navigate the challenge of preserving their family’s special day while coping with the unexpected issue of sharing the space.

In a comedic battle of determination to make the day as great as possible, the father of one bride (Will Ferrell) and the sister of the other (Reese Witherspoon) fiercely compete, each going to great lengths to ensure their loved ones have an unforgettable celebration.

Disaster and chaos await!

WHO IS IN THE MOVIE YOU’RE CORDIALLY INVITED?

The movie has certainly got quite the lineup and is directed by Nicholas Stoller – a comedic genius who also directed Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bad Neighbours, Storks and The Five-Year Engagement.

Starring in the 2025 film is Will Ferrell as Jim, the father of one of the brides.

Reese Witherspoon as Margot, the sister of one of the brides.

Meredith Hagner plays Reese’s sister and Geraldine Viswanathan plays Will’s daughter.

The cast also includes Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramon Young and Celia Weston.

You’re Cordially Invited will be available on Prime Video January 30.

