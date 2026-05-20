Grey’s Anatomy is getting another spin-off — but is that what audiences really want?

Greys Anatomy is one of the most enduring medical dramas on television with a solid fan base even after more than 20 years on air. With two existing spin-offs, a universe spanning a multitude of emergency services and a 23rd season in the works, Grey’s doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

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But now, the Greys Anatomy world is expanding with it’s production company, Shondaland, announcing a brand new Grey’s Anatomy spin-off based in Texas.

Grey’s Anatomy began in 2005.(Credit: (Image: Getty))

In a statement by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner and executive producer Meg Marinis, the third spin off (and fourth Grey’s-based series) is slated for a midseason 2027 release. The series is set in a rural West Texas medical centre and follows the cast as they deal with the unique challenges of being an isolated medical unit.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” Marinis said, per Deadline.



“This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

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Unlike the other spin-off series Private Practice and Station 19 which are led by established characters, the new series will feature mostly f fresh faces that we haven’t seen before.

Do audiences want another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off?

Since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has been a steadfast weekly appointment on our screens. In 2007, Shondaland released Private Practice, led by Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. Then, in 2018, it expanded the universe into the heated world of fire fighting by following Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) husband Ben Warren (Jason George).

While there are fans who have seen every episode, of every offering of the Grey’s Anatomy universe, some superfans admit that they’re wearing thin.

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Carolyn Hiblen is one of those superfans has seen every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. In fact, she even wrote THIS article ranking the best moments from the series 22-season history.

Despite adoring Private Practice (“It was the only other series that was guaranteed to leave me in tears every single episode”), even Carolyn admits its been hard to stay interested in all of the spin-offs.

Private Practice was the first Grey’s Anatomy spin-off series.

“For me, it all came down to the characters, and Addi is one I adore, so wherever she was going, I was happy to follow,” Carolyn tells TV WEEK.



“While I’m a big fan of Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) husband, Ben Warren (Jason George), and watched a couple of episodes of Station 19, I didn’t really get into it, and I was glad that he came back to Grey’s fulltime in 2024.”

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Station 19 came out in 2018, showing a new side to emergency workers.

But would she watch the new Texas-based series? Politely, no.

“Despite being a hardcore Grey’s fan, I wouldn’t watch just any old spin-off show connected to the Grey’s universe,” Carolyn explains.

“For me, it would depend on which characters were involved. From what I’m hearing, this new Texas-based spin-off series might focus on Debbie Allen’s character, Catherine Fox, along with a host of new characters, which just isn’t enough of a draw for me.

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“Catherine is a peripheral Grey’s character at best – and not a particularly likeable one at that! – nor one I enjoy watching, so if she’s the big ‘drawcard’ then I’m out.”

Debbie Allan has played Catherine Fox on the show since season eight in 2011.

The spin-off vs original debate

At the core of all of these television debates in 2026 is the question: Should networks be spending money on existing universe spin-offs, revivals or reboots, or should they be investing in original content?

If you ask Carolyn, it’s time Shonda worked on something new.

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“I think Shonda Rhimes is a visionary and I’ve loved pretty much everything she’s ever produced via her production company, Shondaland – most notably How To Get Away With Murder, Bridgerton, The Catch and Inventing Anna,” she explains.

“I think her strength lies in discovering and nurturing new talent, and coming up with fresh ideas, so, personally, I think that’s where she should focus, rather than on spin-offs.”

Carolyn isn’t alone in this opinion.

For many (myself included) it’s never been more important for networks and creatives to be working on original concepts on all creative fronts — especially in an age so rampant with the use of AI.

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But with teams getting smaller and budgets getting cut, who can blame networks for following a formula of what works.

And after all, we know Greys works enough for it to inspire 22 seasons and two (soon to be three!) spin-offs.

Ultimately, no matter which side of the debate you’re on, one thing is clear: without strong writing, compelling characters and powerful storytelling, audiences won’t stick around — and that’s a much bigger problem to diagnose.

If you’d like to catch up on Greys Anatomy, Private Practice or Station 19, you can watch them all on Disney+.

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