Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has passed away, aged 53

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has passed away, aged 53, after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement by Dane’s family in a statement to PEOPLE, published on Friday afternoon (local time).

Eric Dane has been publicly battling ASL for 10 months. (Image: Grey’s Anatomy)

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” reads the statement.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

The family also asked for privacy during this “impossible” time.

The tragic news comes after Dane revealed that he had been diagnosed with the devastating neurological disease back in April 2025.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said at the time, noting that he still planned on working as he battled the disease.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS is a serious diagnosis which causes progressive paralysis of the muscles often seeing patients slowly lose their ability to walk, speak, eat and breathe independently. Sadly, ALS does not currently have a cure.

Patrick Dempsy and Eric Dane as McDreamy and McSteamy on Grey’s Anatomy. (Image: Grey’s Anatomy)

Dane got his start in acting when he haphazardly landed a role in the play All My Sons and fell in love with it. He went on to appear in smaller roles on shows like Gideon’s Crossing and Charmed, before landing his break out role as Mark “McSteamy” Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy in 2006.

While he was only meant to be a guest actor on the series, the fans loved him, and he was written into the show as a reoccurring character known for being a sexy womaniser and brilliant surgeon.

In 2012, he left the show when his character was killed off. He went on to star in films like Burlesque, Valentine’s Day, Marley & Me and The Last Ship, and hit TV shows like Euphoria.

Georgia Dane, Eric Dane and Billie Dane at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite separating officially in 2018, Dane has remained legally married to his wife Rebecca Gayhart, who looked after him following his diagnosis.

“We are best of friends. We are really close,” she told E! News. “We are great coparents. I think it’s important not to look at a relationship that ends as a failure.

“It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

Dane is survived by his daughters, Billie and Georgia.

